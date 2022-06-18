Anyim Congratulates Okowa, Describes Him as Cool-headed, Brilliant

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 presidential election; describing him as a cool-headed gentle man and a brilliant and focused leader.

Similarly, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, has described the duo of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as good combinations for the office of President and Vice President of Nigeria.

Anyim in a statement he personally signed, said “I heartily congratulate His Excellency Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State on his emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate of our great party for the 2023 presidential election. Sen Okowa has remained a cool-headed and focused leader who has, over the years, devoted his time and energy to the service of our dear country in various capacities.

“I have no doubt that Sen. Okowa will effectively compliment our presidential candidate, H.E Atiku Abubakar for the urgent task of rescuing, reuniting and rebuilding our dear country,” Anyim stated

On his part, Imasuangbon said Okowa has garnered the requisite experience over the years that would give victory to the party in the 2023 general elections adding that their combination has set the path for the country’s progress.

Imasuangbon, who declared this in a statement issued in Benin City, called on members of the PDP to rally support for Atiku’s choice of running mate.

The former Edo governorship aspirant said Atiku has good chances to securing victory for the party at the polls.

According to him, “I commend the manner our presidential candidate carried out wide consultations before picking Okowa as his running mate.

“This is the time for all members of the PDP to rally round our presidential candidate and his running mate for maximum victory at the polls to be achieved.

“Our concern should be winning the general elections next year. All party members should return to their wards and local government to begin massive mobilisation for the ongoing voter registration and spread the good messages of our party.

“The people need to be properly sensitised and their political consciousness aroused ahead of next year’s general election.”

