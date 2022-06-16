Rector Decries Recruitment of Unqualified Staff into Daura Polytechnic

Francis Sardauna



The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State, Prof. Aliyu Mamman has decried the recruitment of unqualified staff into the newly established institution by those he described as powerful forces.

Speaking at the 45th quarterly meeting of the Bursars’ Association of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology (BURSCON) held in Daura, yesterday, Mamman alleged that unqualified persons had been recruited into the institution.

He said: “As a new institution, we need quality manpower and honestly it is our area of major concern. When we commenced the process of employment in 2020 and 2021, we wanted to recruit the kind of people that we want based on qualification.

“But when we went to the field, the kind of people that were imposed or given to us, most of them fall short of the kind of experience that we want but have to accept so that other things will move smoothly.”

He, however, enumerated other challenges confronting the federal polytechnic to include inadequate infrastructure, low internally generated revenue and lack of funding for skill acquisition programmes.

Earlier, the North-west Zonal Director of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Garba Muhammed Nalado, said Nigerian polytechnics were poorly funded by both the federal and state governments.

He admonished the government to prioritise the funding of polytechnics and colleges of education to enhance skill acquisition and vocational education in order to tackle unemployment in the country.

