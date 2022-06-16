Police Burst Baby Factory, Rescue 35 Girls in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have rescued 35 girls from a baby factory in the Nkpor area of the South-east state.

A statement by the spokesman of the Anambra Police Command Ikenga Tochukwu said the girls were rescued during a raid in a hotel.

According to the statement, “Following a rigorous analysis of crime trends and pattern, the Command operatives on 13th June 2022, working on information burst a hotel named Gally Gally in Nkpor where they use children between the ages of 14 years and 17 years for sex slaves, prostitution and baby factory.”

“The operatives rescued, 35 girls and four of them are pregnant. The police also arrested three persons namely: Mrs. Ifeoma Uzo age ‘F’ 35yrs, Chidiebere Alaka ‘M’ 28years, and Nweke Chidiebere. We recovered three pump action guns, seven cartridges, and a cash sum of Eight hundred and seventy-seven thousand, five hundred naira (#877,500). The suspects arrested are being interrogated with a view to eliciting information on their involvement and unmasking other gang members,” he added.

He said the victims have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for the “welfare and rehabilitation of the children.

“All suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigations.”

However, the police image maker also called on parents and guardians to always build good relationships with their children/wards.

“This will help to guide and direct them in their activities. It will help to monitor against unforeseen issues and bad company,” he added.

