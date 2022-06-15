Primaries: Remain Committed to Our Political System Irrespective of Outcome, Lawan Tells Lawmakers

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on lawmakers to stay committed to the political system of their respective parties not minding the outcome of the just concluded primaries.

The Senate President stated this in an address delivered to welcome members of the upper chamber back from the break.

The chamber, suspended plenary on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, to enable lawmakers participate in the primaries of political parties.

Lawan, in his welcome address, also underscored the need for the Senate to prioritise the nation’s security challenges, as well as undertake further amendment of the Electoral Act.

According to him, the electoral process in the just concluded primaries have thrown up issues that must be critically looked at by the National Assembly.

Speaking on the outcome of the party primaries, he said: “Some of us participated in the congresses for their Senatorial Districts, some of our colleagues went for Governorship of their states, and four of us went for the Presidency of our great country.

“We have recorded different results from those activities, but as politicians, it is never over until it is over.

“We should continue to support the political system that we believe in.

“Those of our colleagues who have recorded successes, we wish them more successes in the general elections.

“[And] those of who have not succeeded as much, we are hopeful that between now and then, the situation may be better.

“But on the whole, our commitment to ensuring that this democracy benefits from legislative Interventions of the National Assembly should remain our focus.

“As a parliament, we still have issues that require our legislative intervention.

“The security of our country, still needs our attention and, therefore, I urge all of us to continue from where we stopped before we went on recess, in giving due and desired attention for the improvement In the security of our citizens.

“The electoral process may have thrown up certain issues that the National Assembly could also look at and address, because they electoral act itself, even though a good document, is not a perfects document.

“So, it needs some refinement from time to time to improve our electoral process.”

The Senate President added that the Ninth Assembly in the last three years has done so much in improving the quality of governance.

