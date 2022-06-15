Ortom Laments Killing of Scores in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described as barbaric, the gruesome killings of farmers in Edumoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state by gun men believed to be Fulani terrorists.

An angry Ortom condemned the dastardly act yesterday and described the murderers as cowards and criminals who must be fished out and prosecuted forthwith.

He said: “When I started shouting about the menace of killer herdsmen in my state, many people thought I was playing to the gallery. Gradually, this has spread to all other parts of the country because the federal government has refused to act appropriately and decisively against them.

“This is the reason why they have continued with impunity. It has clearly shown that the killing of these innocent farmers in Edumoga, Okpokwu local government is yet another barbaric act by Fulani herdsmen. They must not go unpunished “.

Ortom therefore, reiterated his earlier call on his people to stand up to defend themselves against the invaders because even the laws of the land allows for self-defence.

“We are capable of defending ourselves if authorities concerned refused to do so. We are not cowards. We are just law abiding,“ Ortom stated.

The governor said the peaceful attitude of Benue people who accommodate others should not be taken for granted.

He stressed that the law must take its course to apprehend the criminal elements no matter how long it takes just he told his people to remain law abiding.

