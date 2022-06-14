Traditional Ruler of Kupaland in Kogi is Dead

The Maiyaki (Estu) of Kupa His Royal Highness Alhaji Mohammadu Kabir Isah has died. Until his death on Sunday June 12, Isah was the vice chairman of Lokoja Traditional Council and the Custodian of Kupa land.

According to the statement from the family, late Alhaji Isah reigned as the traditional ruler of Kupaland between 2nd October, 1979 and 12th June 2022.

“He was a respected traditional ruler in Nupe Land and a close adviser to Emir of Bida, Etsu Nupe. He is survived by wives, children and grandchildren, nephews and grandnephews amongst whom is Ambassador Adamu Isa, Pharm Dauda Kabir Isa, Mal. Umar Kabir Isa, Hauwa Isa, Hajara Isa, Mal. Abdulmalik Suleiman among others. He was buried in Abuja Kupa, Lokoja LGA according to islamic rites witnessed by a mammoth crowd,” the statement added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

