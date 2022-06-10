THE SEARCH FOR PDP VICE-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Udom Emmanuel fits the bill, argues

Akin Omodele

The presidential primary election of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had come and gone. It was a fiercely fought battle between gladiators who believed they deserved the ticket. Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who flew the flag of the party in 2019 clinched the ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The choice of running mate is as important as the presidential candidate. The political calculation and the need to balance interests of various tendencies both ethnic, religious and political are very critical.

So as the main opposition PDP shop for suitable running mate for the Turaki Adamawa, the party needs not to embark on wild goose chase. Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa-Ibom State and one of the frontline presidential aspirants perfectly fits the bill.

The 2023 general elections will be keenly contested with the emergence of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the standard bearer of the party. Leadership performance, especially the track record of candidates in their previous assignments will come to the fore.

In the same manner, the global exposure and professional antecedence of candidates and their running mate matter at this critical point in the nation’s history. Neophytes and leaders without vision will be a huge disservice to nations in distress.

Let us examine the suitability of Governor Udom Emmanuel using the performance and other feats as yardstick.

The Akwa-Ibom State governor is a level-headed leader and a great team player. If he becomes vice-presidential candidate, he will obviously be a massive asset to the opposition in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

He was a top bank executive before his foray into politics. As a financial expert of repute with deep knowledge of the economy, Udom will serve better as the vice president of Nigeria as the nation’s constitution positions him to head the economic team.

The man who has massively industrialized Akwa-Ibom State cannot be said to be a stranger to managing the nation’s economy. In fact, Nigeria urgently needs Emmanuel’s expertise in the light of the economic quagmire the nation has found itself in.

In terms of prudent management of scarce resources and creation of jobs for the teeming population of youths, Governor Emmanuel has a solid scorecard to show.

In his effort at reviving the economic prospects of the state, Governor Emmanuel floated the only surviving state-owned airline in Nigeria, Ibom Air. Against all criticisms of naysayers, he assembled best hands in the aviation sector to run the company. Today, Ibom Air is not only the pride of Akwa Ibom State but that of Nigeria in general.

He once noted that, “We started with an initial three CRJ 900 Bombardier aircraft, later added additional two, bringing the fleet, then, to five, and earlier this year, added two brand new Airbus 220-300 Series bringing our total fleet to seven. We have also increased our routes from an initial Uyo-Abuja-Lagos-Uyo to other cities such as Calabar, Port Harcourt, and Enugu”.

“In less than three years after it commenced commercial operations, Ibom Air has become a dominant force in Nigerian aviation industry, flying the colours of Akwa Ibom State within the Nigerian aviation space and proving cynics wrong who thought we were embarking on what they call in my country a ‘’ white elephant project.’’.

In other sectors, the governor is making big waves, the inspiring story of Ibom Air that has become the airline of choice for many travellers is just one out of many great strides of the governor Emmanuel administration.

In the areas of infrastructure, roads especially, Governor Emmanuel towers high above his peers. Hundreds of kilometers of roads have been constructed under his watch.

The Udom government built the First Led factory at Itam, first Shoprite at Ibom Tropicana, the Automobile Assembly Plant at Itu and DAAR Communications Broadcasting Complex, Abak among others.

The governor, knowing the importance of Education, also organized the first ever Education Summit where experts and other stakeholders reviewed the education template in the state and consequently realigned it to modern standards. As a result, a greater premium is placed on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to build the future manpower for the emerging industrialized state.

Youth Empowerment Programmes (AKEES) established by the Udom Emmanuel Administration has taken many jobless youths off the streets has also contributed to the improved peaceful co-existence of the people of the state.

Consequently, Akwa-Ibom under the dynamic leadership of governor Emmanuel is adjudged one the most peaceful states in the country. It was not a coincidence. It was a product of creative ways of using economic empowerment to guarantee social harmony.

So, PDP needs someone with such an impressive pedigree in both private and public sectors. He has built robust political networks across the land, there is no state in Nigeria where Udom Emmanuel is known. He is loved by many and he is not controversial.

All the parameters that are often considered favour Governor Emmanuel. He is well educated with global exposure. He has an impressive record of performance as governor. His vice-president candidacy will no doubt harvest votes for the party not only in his geo-political zone of South South but across the entire south.

As the party considers running mate to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Udom Emmanuel should be chosen for reasons advanced above. This is not the time to pander to primordial sentiments. Nigerians have become more politically aware and are very interested in the choice of candidates and their deputies.

The PDP should let reason prevail. Udom Emmanuel is the man!.

Omodele writes from Ibadan

