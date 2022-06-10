Chosen Crusade Begins June 11

Mary Nnah

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has concluded plans to hold its biennial two-day power-packed crusade titled, “…And the Enemies Submitted”.

Scheduled to take place between Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 at the Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos at 8 am daily, the crusade will inspire people’s faith given the state of insecurity, economic woes, political turmoil, social anarchy.

Noting that God’s power will be made manifest, a press release by the church’s Public Relation Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi, stated, “Many may be thinking that devil our arch enemy is now in control of the affairs of men.

“But that assumption is erroneous because our God is still the Almighty and Sovereign God. He knows there would be a time of public outcry and a time to intervene and deliver His people. He has time for everything, time to weigh the enemies of His children on the balance, and time to judge them.

“The time now is for God to deliver His people and cause their enemies to submit. It does not matter how strong your enemy may be, our assurance is that God has set aside the two days to deliver His people from all forms of bondages which they have been subjected to by their enemies.

“His children have cried enough and He has heard their cry and will on that day in a dimension never witnessed before, demonstrate His power to deliver them from all afflictions.”

The release noted further that the crusade, which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, is designed to spiritually deal with everything that constituted itself as an enemy of man.

It is believed that in the end, the prevailing economic woes, political turmoil, and social disorder will be a thing of the past and a new dawn will emerge.

The programme will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverance from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, the barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness, to deliverance from physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economic and political, etc.

Free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city.

Most importantly, provision has been made for digitalised security measures that will address any breach of the order.

