Tinubu, APC Leadership to Choose Acceptable Running Mate, Says Forum

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria, a body in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured Nigerians that the leadership of the party, as well as its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, will decide on the best vice-presidential candidate that will serve the interests of Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Forum and former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen, disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Abuja Thursday.

He wondered why the people are already speculating whether the ruling party would settle for a Musilm-Muslim ticket.

His words: “Why are we crying foul when there is no smoke? I will tell you without any hesitation that the man we have chosen is a leader. When you choose a leader, you choose him to represent the people.

“Himself (Tinubu) and the party leadership, you can be rest assured that they will bring the best vice-presidential candidate that will best serve the interests of Nigeria. So just be patient. I can’t tell you where it’s going because I’m not the candidate and I’m not the National Chairman.”

The Forum noted that the emergence of Tinubu as the standard-bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential election has sent jitters to the camp of the opposition party, adding that they have realised the irreversible error committed in choosing a presidential candidate against the mood of the nation.

Imasuen added: “With the emergence of Tinubu, even the major opposition party already has a premonition of defeat. I want to assure all Nigerians that the choice of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of the ruling party is not just a good omen for the APC but an indication of renewed hope for every Nigerian.”

The forum pledged its continued unalloyed and unflinching support for the Tinubu 2023 project.

It added: “FFDGN-APC, however, appealed to our presidential candidate, Tinubu, and the leaders and stakeholders of the party to consider first, core democratic ethos in arriving at a sensitive decision of a running mate for the APC ticket.

“We believe that Tinubu is comfortably competent enough to manage the complexities of Nigeria without rancour and de-emphasise primordial sentiments on the basis of religion or tribe by putting Nigeria first.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

