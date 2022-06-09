2022 Hajj: Max Air Begins Airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims Today

Ibrahim Shuaibu



Max Air, one the airlines selected for the airlifting the Nigerian Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for 2022 Hajj Operation has concluded arrangements to commence the airlift of pilgrims from today.

According to a statement by Mr. Ibrahim Dahiru, made available to THISDAY in Kano, it stated that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has allocated 16, 000 Pilgrims from 13 states of the federation to the airline for the 2022 Hajj Operation.

The states included Adamawa Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Jigawa, Katsina, Benue, Plateau, Borno and Nasarawa.

Max Air is using two Boeing 747-400 aircraft for the 2022 Hajj Airlift.

All technical crew and ground staff have been mobilised for the airlift of the pilgrims.

“Max Air will position its aircraft in the early hours of Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno state for the airlift of the first batch of Nigerian Pilgrims to the holy land.

“Since 2007 Max Air has taken the lead in the airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. It also involved airlifting the pilgrims from African countries including charter and rescue operations in other parts of the world,” it added.

