Police Arrest Man for Illegal Possession of Firearm in Lagos

Officers of Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested Kabiru Garba on Igbogbo, Ikorodu road for alleged possession of firearm.

It was learnt that the suspect was arrested at 11pm last Friday after he took to his heels upon sighting policemen on routine patrol.

The State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “After a thorough search of the suspect, a Beretta pistol was found in his possession.”

Preliminary investigation, he added, has unraveled more details about the suspect, his activities and source of the firearm.

Hundeyin further confirmed that Garba would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents of Lagos State that efforts were being redoubled towards eradicating all forms of criminality in the state.

