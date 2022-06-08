Abuja Disco Kicks over EFCC’s Invasion of Premises, Threatens Legal Action

Emmanuel Addeh



The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has threatened to sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the anti-graft agency’s alleged invasion of its premises in Abuja.

It wasn’t clear why the EFCC stormed the office, but the power distributor which has Abuja, Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi as its franchise areas, in a statement stated that several of its employees were manhandled and forcibly taken away by the officials of the agency.

The management of the company maintained that the EFCC officials visited the headquarters without any invitation or prior notice and had not intimidated the company of why the raid happened.

In addition, it said that the anti-corruption agency was not able to present a warrant when requested by the staff, describing the action as unlawful.

“We write in response to the ugly incident that occurred at our corporate headquarters on the 6th of June, 2022. The incident was the unrestrained and brazen assault against members of our staff by a group of five staff of the EFCC.

“The team of EFCC staff visited the premises of AEDC without notice or any warrants and violated the rights of law-abiding citizens of this country. Several staff of the company were physically assaulted, unlawfully arrested and arbitrarily detained without cause or justification,” the firm stated.

The AEDC insisted that the operatives acted unprofessionally and in absolute disregard of the laws and precepts of the country they were employed to serve.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, we wish to state that we unequivocally condemn this action in its entirety. The law is clear that any law enforcement official who commits violations against law-abiding citizens must be brought to justice and redress must be provided to the victims,” it added.

Consequently, AEDC vowed that it will explore all legal measures to ensure redress for what it termed the gross and regrettable violation of the rights of its employees.

“AEDC values every member of staff and does not tolerate any intimidation, threat or assault by members of the public or any institution against any of its representative in the course of discharging their duties.

“In the meantime, we implore our staff to remain steadfast and law-abiding citizens as they perform their lawful duties,” the statement concluded.

