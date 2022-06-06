FG, States Commended for Ameliorating Plight of PWDs in Nigeria

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

As part of efforts to appreciate the policies of both federal and state governments in hearkening to the plight of the People With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria, the Joint Chairman of the Association of PWDs, Mr. Solomon Yahaya, has commended the government at all levels for the policies towards ameliorating the suffering of the PWDs.

Yahaya explained that the issues of inclusion and integration of the PWDs have in recent times have become sources of concern for the government at all levels.

He commended the Kogi State Government for promulgating laws and establishing the People With Disability Commission in the state to ameliorate the suffering and full integration of its members.

He noted with the steps being taken so far in some of the states of the federation, the member of the association is very encouraged, noting that there is light at the end of tunnels for PWDs.

The workshop was organised by Stallion Times Media Services Ltd in collaboration with the Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative Journalism, and the MacArthur Foundation.

The Coordinator and CEO, Stallion Times Ltd, Mr. Ahmed Isiaq, stated that the training is under the Participatory Governance and Media Literacy project tagged “Get Involved, Dialogue and Improve (G-DRIP)” being implemented by Stallion Times Media Service in Kano and Kogi States.

Isiaq pointed out that this training is necessary because of the common and negative stereotypes of persons with disabilities which have penetrated the public, the media, and the governance eco-system in Kogi and other states of Nigeria.

“The broad objectives among others are to promote issues-focused reporting on disability to gain prominence in the mainstream media that would influence national action towards disability, to train journalists to report on PwDs issues for print, broadcast, and digital media, and to engage journalists to report on PwDs issues in ways that highlight their concerns on everyday happening.

“With all the challenges the media faces in terms of funding and poor capacity, the media is in a unique position to reshape the public image and improve the living condition of persons with disabilities through research and proper reporting of critical issues that affect disabilities in Nigeria,” he stressed.

