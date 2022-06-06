DECONSTRUCTING EMEKA IHEDIOHA

Ihedioha is a tactician and creative thinker committed to the common good, contends Paul Obi

“A liberal knows that the only certainty in this life is change but believes that the change can be directed toward a constructive end“

– Henry Wallace

With the frenzy of 2023 general election at a fever pitch, so many issues are cropping up with poor diagnosis. Debates haphazardly appraised. And with internet and social media, every Tom, Dick and Harry is now becoming pseudo-expert and analyst. Yet, in so many accounts, we can adduce that history would definitely be our guide in highlighting the salient issues about Nigerian politics, and the persona behind-the-scene shaping the issues, and even masquerades pretending as men of the people.

Thus, it is therefore not out of place to situate and locate the very issues that presently confront former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, the Omenkeahuruanya. In doing so, the life and turns of Ihedioha, far beyond the trade and purview of sycophancy, will be our guide post in the altar of truth and mercy. In all, to this writer, plying the trades of hypocrisy and sycophancy are sacrilege in all facets. But in deconstructing Ihedioha, it is difficult not to come to terms with many institutional battles he has had to confront.

But yet, in all those battles he has remained steadfast, undaunted by the very crude sides of history. Take for instance the truncation of his electoral mandate given by the Imo voters; rather than resort to political brigandage, he took it with a mien and sobriety of a gentleman and democrat. Even in the face of provocation, Ihedioha recoiled back to his creator – the great Elohim for thanksgiving, supplication and grace. That act alone has tutored him on how to face challenges and fortified self ahead of battles. In the understanding of man as a mere mortal, Ihedioha knowingly or unknowingly uplifted his creator to the consternation of those who had thought otherwise.

In the political scene, while many outsiders can afford to pooh-pooh his antics and antecedents, Ihedioha can compete favourably as one of the best liberal democrats in Nigeria. Show me any Nigerian politician who can withstand or stomach defeat by his own foot soldiers and supporters. None! As we have seen with the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), any attempt to support a different candidate or go with a different ideology outside the thinking of the political leader will lead to the invocation of Ogun, Sango and Amadioha – or being tagged as Eleì.

In the just concluded senatorial primary for Owerri Senatorial District, his own zone, Sen. Ezenwa Onyewuchi and Hon. Uche Onyeagocha squared up against each other. Knowing fully well the consequences of division and lack of cohesion, Ihedioha had wanted Onyewuchi to return back to the Senate for the purpose of effective representation and political stability. But some of his supporters in the Rebuild Imo Project group within Owerri Senatorial District will not have any of that. With Onyeagocha as the prime aspirant, they pushed ahead until Ihedioha was overruled, and Onyeagocha emerged at the expense of Onyewuchi. At a recent parley, Ihedioha pointedly narrated how his men like Dr Sonny Ogulewe, Anselm Okorie and others toppled him in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary for Owerri Senatorial District. With the outcome, both Onyewuchi and Onyeagocha are his. And with humility, he has embraced Onyeagocha despite the dethronement of his wishes. On a real, is there any Nigerian politician who will condone such democratic palace coup?

In a turbulent post-truth world that now evolves around in-your-face lies and half-truths, such liberal democratic tenet of Ihedioha will not trend on social media or public space. Instead, labelling often takes precedence. For when Ihedioha goes with patriotism, a meaning is given to it. When he stays with loyalty, an inordinate tag and labeling is brought to the fore. For when his political sagacity, tenacity and collective bargaining leadership skills bears fruit, unknown forces are linked to it.

As a tactician and thinker, Ihedioha’s head is buried in thinking, creativity and innovation for common good. The few months spent in Douglas House as Imo Governor is a testimony to that craving. A reign that led to a renewed ecclesiastical christening and confirmation as Omenkeahuruanya. Daniel J. Mahoney in his recent work, The Statesman as Thinker: Portraits of Greatness, Courage and Moderation argued in favour of the fundamental contradictions of a liberal statesman against a run-of-the-mill political top gun whose antics is to crush freedom and other democratic tenets. In Ihedioha, confronting the diffused and unstable political world, he is guided by the awakening of a liberal that often yields a space even for underdogs. Since his years of political tutelage, working with Oyi of Oyi – Late Sen. Chuba Okadigbo; Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and Waziri Adamawa, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Ihedioha’s courage for statesmanship and liberalism has never been in doubt or short supply.

More so, his statesmanship as then Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; Governor of Imo State and leader of repute recognized the strategic role of state institutions, and their protection as key element of governance. His astute belief in networking beyond ethnic and religious lines and the imperative of human capital development distinguishes him from the pack of ethnic chauvinists and mongers of all shades. His political motto can therefore be wrapped around “for man, for country and for God.” That’s advancing the course of mankind and tropicalizing the ideals of nationhood in far better ways. For Ihedioha, it’s a mixture of statesman, thinker and a loyal liberal breed all combined in the making of a man with the green cap.

Obi, is a journalist, researcher and fellow at the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought interested in media, elections and democracy

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

