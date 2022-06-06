Cleric, 11 Others Arrested over Abuja Blasphemy Killing



* FCT Minister condemns mob attack at Lugbe

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The cleric who incited a mob that killed a security guard, Ahmed Usman for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed (SAW) at the Tipper Garage, Lugbe, Abuja and 11 other suspects have been arrested.



It was gathered last night that the cleric, named Malam Lawan and others who participated in the exta-judicial mob action have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the FCT Police Command.

Usman, who was a member of the vigilance group at the Tipper Garage, was on Saturday stoned and burned to death by a mob for alleged act of blasphemy on the directive of the cleric.



The Patrol Commander of Lugbe /Airport for the Vigilance Group, Abdulahi Umar told THISDAY that Usman, who got married early this year, was buried on Saturday, according to Islamic rights after the permission of his aged parents, who reside in Keffi, Nasarawa State was sought and granted.

Umar, who spoke to THISDAY yesterday, said the whole allegation of blasphemy against Usman was a frame up by Lawan.



He said the duo had a misunderstanding on Friday night after Usman, who was on a security patrol, attempted to arrest some of the followers of the religious teacher after 12 midnight for wandering.



“I sent Usman to patrol of the garage and ensure the place was secure. Then he met Malam Lawan and directed that all the boys that were with him should be arrested and detained in the Vigilante Office. But the Malam resisted and accused the deceased of unruliness. There was an argument and he threatened to kill my boy on that night.



“I am surprised that on Saturday morning, about six of them gathered in front of our office at about 8 a.m. and said they came in connection with the issue that happened the previous day. I asked ‘which issue?’ They said my boy had blasphemed Prophet Mohammed. I categorically said no,” Umar said.



He said after the misunderstanding was resolved he returned to the office to see that a mob of over 200 had gathered at the office demanding for Usman to be turned over for blasphemy.



“They over powered us and dragged him from our office. He was beaten to death and burned in front of our office. The allegation that he insulted the Prophet is not true. They just used the opportunity of the disagreement to kill him,” Abudulahi said

Meanwhile, the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has condemned in the strongest possible terms the sad episode at Lugbe, a suburb Abuja, where Usman was stoned and burned to death by a mob for alleged act of blasphemy.

Bello said no one had the right to take the laws into their hands, no matter the circumstances or perceived level of provocation.

He vowed the FCT Administration would not tolerate any form of mob attacks on any residents of the Territory or the breakdown of law and order.

He also urged security agencies to ensure that all those who participated in the heinous act were apprehended and prosecuted.

The minister reminded residents that the FCT was founded on the premises of national unity, peace and love for country and fellow countrymen, adding the action of the mob at Lugbe clearly negated all of these principles and will not be tolerated.

He assured residents of their safety at all times and urged them to go about their lawful affairs without fear of molestation.

The minister similarly called for their cooperation in securing their communities by reporting to the security agencies whenever suspicious persons or actions are identified.

