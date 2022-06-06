Akpanudoedehe Dumps APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former National Secretary of the defunct Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, has dumped the party.

Akpanudoedehe’s decision was made known in a letter addressed to the Ward Chairman of Offot Ward 6, Uyo.

His resignation may be connected with the leadership crisis in the state chapter of the party, where the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, appears to have edged Akpanudoedehe out, allegedly with the help of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu.

The state congress of the APC held in October 2021 recognised Mr. Austin Ekanem as the winner and chairman of the Akwa Ibom APC state executive. APC conducted state congresses across the country on October 16, 2021.

In Akwa Ibom, the congress conducted by the seven-member Banki Sheriff-led Election Committee, dispatched by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee, produced Ekanem as chairman, having won the exercise, polling 1,278 votes.

However, in April 2022, Adamu inaugurated Mr. Stephen Ntukekpo as the chairman of the party in the state in defiance to a Court of Appeal order asking parties to maintain the status quo.

Ntukekpo is a member of a faction loyal to former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Akpabio, while Ekanem belongs to the faction loyal to Akpanudoedehe.

Akpanudoedehe stated: “I write to notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) forthwith.

“Henceforth, I cease to be a member of the APC in my ward (ward 6 in Uyo LGA) or anywhere for that matter. I hereby relinquish all rights which inured to me as a member of the APC, member of the National Advisory Council and member of National Caucus of the APC.

“This decision to part ways with the APC is a tough one, but leadership entails adherence to the wishes of the vast majority of associates, allies and supporters who have shown fidelity overtime and have now witnessed the obduracy of the APC in handling the candidates selection processes in Akwa Ibom State.”

