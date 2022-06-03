New Permutations Emerge as PDP’s Search for Atiku’s Running Mate Intensifies

* Wike, Ekweremadu, Bruce join race as stakeholders consider Okowa, Okonjo-Iweala, Udom, Anyim

*Ikpeazu meets Atiku, lists priority areas

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

New scenarios have emerged, as permutations to find a running mate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, intensifies.



While persons like the Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Senator Ben Bruce, have already joined the race, PDP stakeholders have started considering the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as possible options for running mate.



Also, on the cards for consideration for the number two slot, are the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.



This is as the the South-east has made a strong case for compensation with the vice president slot, saying PDP could not deny the zone tickets for both president and vice-president.

Nevertheless, the governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday, met Atiku with a wish list of areas he should focus on if elected Nigeria’s next president.



Wike, Wednesday, reciprocated the visit to his residence by Atiku, when the governor visited the PDP presidential candidate at his Abuja residence. The implication of the visit was not lost on observers.

Sources said Wike’s visit was part of the process of building unity in the party following a raucous campaign that preceded the PDP convention last weekend.

The visit came in the wake of increasing speculations that Wike might join the race for consideration as running mate to Atiku.



THISDAY learnt that some people in the party considered it unfair for the PDP not to pick Wike as running mate, especially, in view of his financial contributions and contacts he was able to build within a period of 90 days that he joined the race for the PDP presidential ticket.



Multiple sources told THISDAY that PDP was not oblivious of the fact that Wike could have defeated Atiku to become the presidential candidate, if not for the eleventh hour stand down by the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.



The quest for Wike to become the running mate to Atiku is being championed by the leadership of PDP in the South-south, headed by the National Vice Chairman, South-south, Dan Orbih.



An associate of Atiku, who was contacted on the development, refused to speak on the matter, but sources insisted that Wike’s visit to Atiku was in return to Atiku’s gesture on Monday.

The meeting with Wike was witnessed by Orbih and former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke (SAN).



Aside Wike, Ekweremadu and Bruce, party sources claimed, were also being considered as likely options, from both the South-east and South-south to balance the Atiku ticket.

However, before the new calculations crept in, Okowa was believed to be the main person being considered for the position of vice president, with Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as a distant prospect.



The consideration of Okowa, according to sources, flowed from his cross appeal to the South-south and the South-east geopolitical zones. While Emmanuel and Wike mobilised their state delegates to vote for them in the presidential primary, Okowa was said to have firmly backed Atiku with Delta State delegates voting 100 per cent.



Those making a case for Okonjo-Iweala, argued that there was need for a trusted economist in the team to champion the boost for the economy. They recalled the role she played in the international creditors write-off of Nigeria’s debt during the President Olusegun Obasanjo era.



One of the sources said, “Why we are advocating for Okonjo Iweala is basically because of his international connections and being a renowned economist. The economy is certainly in a bad shape and needs the touch of experienced persons in the management of the economy.”



In the race too are both Udom and Anyim, also from South-south and South-east, as people, who could help the PDP make strong showing in the general elections, if paired with Atiku.

PDP sources hinted that the party was already confused with loads of the options before it and was yet determine, which of the many choices it would embrace as complementary to the ticket in nearly all considerations for electoral victory.

Ikpeazu Meets Atiku, Lists Priority Areas

Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday, met the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, with a list of priority areas Atiku should focus on if he emerges president. The meeting, which took place at the Abuja residence of Atiku, was said to be at the instance of the former vice president, in his bid to unite the main opposition party after the fractious presidential primary.



Chief press secretary to the Abia State governor, Onyebuchi Ememenka, in a press release after the meeting, said Ikpeazu assured Atiku of his personal commitment and those of the entire Abia PDP to work for the success of the party at the 2023 poll.



He counselled the PDP presidential candidate to prioritise the institutionalisation of inclusive governance, if he gets to Aso Rock, and specifically reminded Atiku that the people of the South-east currently “feel profoundly alienated from the scheme of things in the country, with no south easterner in the top echelons of the executive, legislative and judicial arms of the federal government.



He stated, “This unprecedented state of affairs also persists in the entire security architecture of the country, including the paramilitary agencies as none of them is being headed by a person from the east for the first time in the history of Nigeria.”



The Abia chief executive also raised issues around ease of doing business in the country, which, according to him, ranked behind security among the most important things the South-east needs.

“As natural business people, entrepreneurs and small scale manufacturers, the people of the South-east are interested in policies that will allow them do and grow their businesses,” Ikpeazu said.

‘Atiku’s Presidency An Idea Whose Time Has Come’

Coalition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Persons With Disabilities Support Group said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid was happening at a most auspicious time. The group vowed to actualise Atiku’s presidency come 2023, adding that his knowledge of the economy would lead Nigeria out of poverty.



Addressing newsmen at the PDP national secretariat, National Coordinator of the group, Dr. Chidi Olujie, said, “The special delegate convention to elect our presidential flag-bearer has strengthened our party and demonstrated our leader’s readiness to take over the affairs of this country come 2023.



“While I congratulate all party faithful on this predictable success, I equally charge all members, regardless of gender, disability, and age, to work harder to deliver all our candidates come 2023

“I want to formally, on behalf of the Coalition of PDP Persons with Disabilities Support Group, congratulate the 2023 PDP presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON (Wazirin Adamawa) on his predictable victory at the just concluded special delegate convention. Your emergence didn’t come to us as a surprise considering your political antecedent in reaching out to all and sundry.



“We are convinced that Atiku’s presidency is an idea whose time has come and is ready to be validated by the Nigerian masses, come 2023. Persons with disabilities believe in your capacity, reckon with your experience and trust your knowledge of the economy and security in leading Nigeria out of the poverty and insecurity situation we found ourselves



“The coalition recognises the efforts of all contenders in the last special delegate convention and sincerely appreciates them for deepening democratic ethos and practices within the party by participating in the election.

“However, we want to extend our appreciation to the governor and aspirant at the just concluded convention, His Excellency, Right Honourable Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State, for his magnanimity and show of statesmanship for stepping down for Atiku Abubakar. This singular gesture will undoubtedly remain the cornerstone of our association as a party that is ready to take leadership.



“We are committed to engaging, mobilising, and actualising the Atiku presidency come 2023. Within our available resources, we shall sensitise, reorient, and educate the public, in general, and persons with disabilities, in particular, on the necessity of PDP coming back.”

