Nigerian Politics Now a ‘Criminal Enterprise’, Says Gobir, Joins YPP





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and presently a governorship aspirant of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara State, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, has stated that the country politics has become a “criminal enterprise,” where only the most corrupt thrive.

Speaking in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday during his formal defection from APC to YPP and consequent declaration for the governorship race of the state, Gobir said: “From N100-million nomination forms to delegates who pay allegiance to the fattest wads of hundred-dollar bundles, Nigerian politics has become a criminal enterprise, where only the most corrupt thrive.

“This is all part of a grand design to scheme out the most upright and most competent from participating in the governance of this country, thereby perpetuating kleptocracy.

Gobir, who was one of the major financiers of the Enough is Enough Movement of 2019 general election in the state, decried the large involvement of millions of naira in the purchase of party nomination forms and party tickets.

He lamented: “For too long, our beloved state, like most of others Nigerian states, has wallowed in abject penury and insecurity, while a very few corner the commonwealth and hold the rest hostage.

“As most of you are aware, I was a key player in the 2019 elections that ushered in the current APC government at both state and federal levels. Yet, I must confess, I have become disillusioned with the Nigerian leadership selection process.

“Our democracy is an expensive and inefficient exercise which has been hijacked by moneybags in an illegitimate process that cannot produce a legitimate outcome.

“There’s a need to be on the right side of history, and that explains my decision to leave the APC, to deploy all my resources and God-given talent to build a platform for young men and women to express themselves, to vote and be voted for, and most importantly to take charge of their own destiny. That platform is the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

“After a deep reflection, prayers and consultation, I have decided to offer myself in service of the good people of Kwara State by vying for the Office of the state Governor on this great platform of young progressives.”

Gobir noted that: “The era of using federal might to threaten the will of the people is over, and any move to bring such will be vehemently resisted during the next elections so as to have good governance in the state.”

The aspirant, who pledged to make job creation, welfare and infrastructures major priorities, said: “If elected, the people of Kwara State would have good governance that would boost the socio-economic growth of the populace.”

He, however, called on the people of the state to join the new political movement “that would change their lives better and also take the youth relevance into greater consideration if given the mandate in 2023.”

