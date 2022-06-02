Ilado Residents Accuse Prince Oyekan of Selling Ancestral Land to Chinese Firm

Rebecca Ejifoma

Some residents of Ilado and Inagbe, a riverine community in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, have accused Prince Mobadenle Oyekan of selling the landed property of their forefathers to a Chinese firm.

The residents in a “Save Our Souls Letter” to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, appealed to him to intervene, and stopped Oyekan from selling their lands without their consent.

They also alleged that Oyekan and his cohorts harassed and intimidated them.

Therefore, in a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, the distraught residents requested he weigh into the matter to avoid loss of lives as a result of the illegal sale of their fathers’ land.

According to the Chairman of Ilado Community Development, Prince Waheed Aberuagba, “Three Communities are bordered by the Lagoon on our side and Atlantic Ocean on the other side we are in between the two.

“We are peaceful communities. Our ancestors founded these communities centuries ago and we are a peace loving people.”

Aberuagba claimed that sometime in 1995, the then Oba of Lagos, late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan and its associates, decided to forcefully take over our communities from us and installed his son as the Oba.

“While the atrocities were going on, we found our ways to Chief Afe Babalola Chamber who took over the matter on our behalf. A suit was filed at the Lagos High Court against Oba Oyekan, his son Mobadenle and others in the suit.

“Favour was, however, given to them in 2012. by that time Oba Adeyinka Oyekan had passed on. We then appealed the judgement and the case was set aside with parties being given the liberty to file fresh action in court and it is now between us and Prince Mobadenle Oyekan,” he added.

While noting that the case is still in court, Aberuagba accused Oyekan of applying force to intimidate them on their land.

Reacting to the allegations, Oyekan queried, “Have they shown you proof of such a sale? What were the dates of sales? Who were the purchasers ? Was it after the appeal court or when?”

He said: “If they have any fresh allegations against me, they should go to court. They are not telling you the truth and the matter is in court.”

Oyekan categorically debunked their claims, saying they were not being sincere to the journalists. He told THISDAY via a text message, “The matter is being fought in court, not on the pages of the newspaper.”

