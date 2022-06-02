IGP Decorates Magu, Onadeko, 32 Senior Police Officers



*Gov Makinde showers encomiums on outgoing Oyo CP



Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, yesterday decorated the 32 newly pomoted senior police officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC) to their next ranks.The senior officers consist of nine Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, (AIGs) including a former Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu and the immediate past Commissioner of Police of Oyo State, AIG Ngozi Onadeko and 23 Commissioners of Police (CPs).Speaking at the ceremony, the IG, who said that the promotion exercise was basically on seniority and based on merit, charged the beneficiaries to justify the new ranks by deploying their wealth of experience in their new areas of operations.He said since assumption of office last year the welfare of the personnel and capacity building had been his priority which led to the promotion of several senior and junior personnel to their next ranksHe said that the police management team under his watch was working closely with the PSC in all areas including the recruitment of additional 10,000 constables presently undergoing training, saying additional 10,000 would be subsequently recruited.He commended the commission for aligning with his cardinal objectives airmed at improving the service delivery by the Nigeria Police.In his brief remarks, the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, who lauded the personnel of the Nigeria Police for maintaining peace in the country despite the growing insecurity in the land showered encomiums on the outgoing Commissioner of Police of the State, AIG Onadeko for restoring absolute peace in state since she was posted to the state despite all odds.”I am here today to identify with the Nigeria Police Force for the good work its personnel are doing in our society. We will want them to do more but with little resources, they don’t sleep when all of us are sleeping, they are everywhere keeping vigil for us”Mrs Onadeko was posted to Oyo State at a critical time but she did everything possible to tackle the situation, when she came we have the Amotekun security Corps and the relationship between the corps and the police was not smooth but she went into action immediately and today the situation has changed, the two are now enjoying superb working relationship,” he said.He assured that the state government would continue to assist security forces in the state so as to sustain the relative peace currently being witnessed in the state.

