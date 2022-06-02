35-year-old Man Arrested for Raping Minor in Lagos





Policemen attached to Kirikiri Divisional Police, Lagos State Police Command are currently investigating a 35-year-old man, Ugo Chukwunenye Emmanuel who was said to have had carnal knowledge of a minor.

The Emmanuel was arrested following a discovery by the victim’s parents on Monday that he has been sexually abusing their twelve-year-old daughter.

The suspect, was said to have been defiling the victim since last year and threatened to kill her if she tells anyone that he was defiling her.

The father of the victim, Mr. Arinze, explained that his daughter said that Emmanuel threatened her not to tell anyone.

“He also said he would kill her and her parents if she told anyone.

My daughter said that Emmanuel used a pillow to cover her mouth to prevent her from shouting each time he defiled her,” he said.

However, Emmanuel admitted to the crime, confessed to having a canal relationship with the victim.

According to him, he has been abusing the teenager since last year.

Confirming the arrest, the Spokesperson of Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department, Yaba, Panti, while the victim has been taken for a medical test.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

