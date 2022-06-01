Business Expert, Adediran Joins Prestigious Forbes Business Council

Founder and Managing Consultant Midridge International, Abiola Adediran, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders.

Adediran was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics and personal and professional achievements and honours.

In a statement, the Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council, Scott Gerber, said: “We are honoured to welcome Abiola Adediran into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member to grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the council, Adediran has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected global leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.

“Abiola will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“Finally, she will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils’ member concierge team,” the council stated.

Adediran is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Certified Management Consultant, and a PRINCE2-certified Project Manager from APMG International, United Kingdom. She also holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University, Scotland, majoring in Finance and Strategy.

She is the founder of Midridge International, a pan-African social impact organisation that provides world-class business strategy and financial advisory support to growing small and medium-scale enterprises across Africa.

In her speech, she said: “I am very honoured to be accepted into this prestigious community, to collaborate on Forbes Business Council, one of the world’s most respected business platforms. It is truly satisfying to see my work attract global recognition at the highest level over the years.

“I am passionate about entrepreneurial development, especially for African businesses, and I look forward to connecting and learning with this global community.”

She revealed that she would be leveraging the Forbes platform and leaning on her expertise to provide expert content in Business Structuring and Transformation, Sustainability of Family Businesses, and high impact capacity development for team productivity.

