Ugochinyere Emerges PDP House of Reps Candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency



Udora Orizu in Abuja

Nigeria Opposition Coalition Spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo State.



He was declared winner of the party’s primary election by the Chairman of the PDP electoral Panel. Ikenga was declared winner with a landslide 71 votes that saw him flooring seven other challengers with 91.5 percent margin.



In a thank you speech, Ikenga thanked the delegates for their confidence in him and declared that as the candidate of the Party, he would stop at nothing to return the Federal Constituency to the Peoples Democratic Party after over 10yrs inability to win.



Ikenga also extended hand of fellowship to his opponents to rally round him and the party as the victory was for all of Ideato nation and not just him. He enjoined them to close ranks as they work towards taking the Constituency to the Party



The Independent National Electoral Commission also monitored exercise and declared it as peaceful, free, fair and in line with the Electoral Act and the INEC Guidelines.

