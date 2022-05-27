Telecom Infrastructure Vandals Discouraging Investments, Says NCC

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called on Nigerians to ensure adequate protection of telecom infrastructure spread across the 36 states of the country.



The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta, disclosed this yesterday, during the Telecom Consumer Village Square Dialogue held at Kano State.



Dambatta said members of the public are expected to allow installation of equipment and maintenance/repairs on sites by technical staff of service providers for quality telecoms service delivery.



The Executive Vice Chairman spoke through Engr. Bako Wakil said: “There is the need for the public to guard against destruction of Telecoms infrastructure, through prompt notification of service providers on any ongoing road construction activities by companies or government agencies to avoid service disruption or interference in service.”



According to him, vandalisation of telecom infrastructure discourages investors from investing in the country.

“It will be good for the people to report cases of infrastructure vandalism to the nearest Law Enforcement Agents (Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.



“Share adequate information to your family, friends, neighbors and in accordance with the information and materials provided by the NCC,” he added.



The Executive Vice Chairman said: “Let’s work with law enforcement authorities on the protection of telecom infrastructure in your community.”



He said protection of telecom infrastructure was a collective responsibility, noting that protecting the infrastructure, means, “we are protecting every service offered on the network (your money, jobs, children’s future and your community.



“Let us work together to protect our telecoms infrastructure for better Quality of Service (QoS) and improved Quality of Experience.



“It is important that we all protect telecom infrastructure in our community because is a critical national asset that supports a lot of essential services, ensures better quality of service delivery and seamless customer experience,” he said.

