House of Reps Member Floors Deputy Governor to Clinch Niger APC Governorship Ticket



By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A member of the House of representatives Alhaji Umaru Mohammed Bago has clinched the 2023 governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, defeating the Niger state deputy Governor Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso and 7 others.

In the results of the primary election announced in Minna this morning Bago polled 540 votes to beat his closest challenger and Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers limited who garnered 386 votes.The deputy Governor polled 17 votes.

Others who contested the primary but lost include a former Secretary to the Niger state government, Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya 0 votes; former Minister of Sports, Mohammed Sani Ndanusa 84 votes; Mohammed Rufai 4 votes; and Mohammed Nda, Mohammed Idris and Mohammed Kpoutagi who scored one vote each.

The results of the election which started on Thursday were announced by the APC Governorship Primaries Election Committee Alhaji Alhaji Ibrahim Nasir Junju who praised the peaceful conduct of the exercise, the aspirants and their supporters.Bago in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to the delegates but said it was just the beginning as the major task lies ahead.

