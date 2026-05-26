Nationwide Insecurity: A Call for Action

Recent developments across Nigeria, are indicative of a country in a near state of anomy. Some have suggested that the Government should declare a State of Emergency. Others have suggested an urgent need for the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, to amend the Constitution and create State Police. Borno, Zamfara, Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Ondo, Oyo, and Imo appear to be the worse hit. How did Nigeria get to this sorry pass? What is the panacea to these myriad of security challenges? THISDAY LAWYER spoke to a cross-section of Lawyers and Public Affairs Analysts on the issue of insecurity. Here are their views and suggestions, on how to surmount the security challenges plaguing Nigeria

Joseph Bodunrin Daudu, SAN – Nigeria’s romance with corruption resulted in these security challenges

Insecurity and the resurgent acts of criminality, that is, terrorism banditry, kidnapping, abductions etc, though on the rise cannot be restricted or isolated to the Bola Tinubu administration. It predates it, and is a direct consequence of Nigeria’s romance with corruption.

By way of example, given the spread of corrupt practices in Nigeria, no security architecture can succeed because of the activities of corrupt persons within the system.

This factor coupled with the educational orientation and background of our security agents, is also responsible for the low security cover in our country.

Joseph Bodunrin Daudu, SAN, former President, Nigerian Bar Association

Adeniji Kazeem, SAN – South-West Security Challenge: A Wake-Up Call for Urgent Action

Responsibility

The recent security breaches in the South-West, including the disturbing kidnapping of students in Oyo State, should be regarded as a serious warning signal. The South-West has historically enjoyed relative stability, but no region can remain insulated from wider national security pressures. The spread of organised criminality into the region, reflects a combination of economic hardship, population pressures, movement of criminal elements across States, and weaknesses in preventive security structures.

Why the Authorities Appear Helpless

The perception of helplessness, stems largely from the changing nature of the threat. Criminal groups are increasingly becoming organised, mobile and intelligence-driven, while the security system often appears stretched and reactive. Existing structures were not designed to respond effectively to rapidly evolving local threats, and this has intensified the debate on whether more decentralised policing arrangements may improve intelligence gathering and response time.

Suggested Solutions

The present situation, requires urgent and coordinated action. The conversation around State policing deserves serious attention, because security closer to the people may strengthen local intelligence and improve response capability. However, until any such reforms materialise, Governors must play a more proactive role, despite constitutional limitations over the command structure of security agencies. Through stronger inter-State collaboration, support for intelligence gathering, investment in surveillance technology, strengthening community-based security initiatives and closer engagement with traditional institutions and local communities, States can significantly improve security outcomes. International cooperation and foreign training partnerships, may also contribute positively through capacity building and technical support; however, enduring security solutions must ultimately be driven by strong domestic institutions and strategies tailored to Nigeria’s peculiar realities.

Beyond security measures, governments must also address youth unemployment, poverty and social dislocation, because lasting peace and security depend not only on law enforcement, but also on social and economic stability.

Adeniji Kazeem SAN, FCArb, former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State

Jean Chiazor Anishere, SAN – Insecurity requires a comprehensive national strategy

Nigeria’s insecurity is driven by a convergence of factors: widespread poverty and unemployment, weak institutions, corruption, porous borders, ethnic and religious tensions, political manipulation, proliferation of small arms, and decades of underinvestment in education and rural development. Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, oil theft, and separatist agitations thrive where citizens feel economically excluded and where State presence is weak. In many regions, criminal networks have become deeply entrenched, because governance deficits created fertile ground for violence and distrust between communities and security agencies.

The Nigerian Government often appears overwhelmed, because insecurity in Nigeria is not merely a military problem, but also a structural and intelligence problem. Even where foreign military cooperation exists, including support and training associated with the United States Army, external forces cannot substitute for effective local intelligence, political will, institutional discipline, and public trust. Challenges such as corruption within security systems, inadequate coordination among agencies, poor welfare for security personnel, political interference, difficult terrain, and the transnational nature of arms trafficking, significantly limit operational effectiveness. Foreign military presence or partnership alone, cannot resolve internal governance failures.

The solution requires a comprehensive national strategy, rather than reliance on force alone. Nigeria must strengthen intelligence gathering, reform and properly equip security institutions, secure its borders, prosecute corruption decisively, create jobs, improve education, and restore confidence in the justice system. Community policing, economic inclusion, youth empowerment, and credible leadership are essential to reducing recruitment into criminal and extremist groups. Long-term security will depend on building a State that citizens trust, where justice is accessible, opportunities are available, and the rule of law is consistently enforced.

Jean Chiazor Anishere, SAN

Boma Alabi, SAN – Nigeria is under siege

The entire country is under siege, not just the Southwest. And, the Government is clearly unable to do anything to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians. The situation has progressively worsened, from 2009 to date. If you recall, over a decade ago when Buhari was first elected, security was really the key selling point. I and so many others voted for him, because we felt he would be best placed to secure the country.

Unfortunately, it didn’t get better. I don’t see any hope or light at the end of this tunnel, if we do not do things differently. We cannot continue to do the same thing, and expect a different result. Our soldiers must be properly equipped and funded. The Police also. We have to have local policing, in addition to Federal policing. Without that, you are not going to have any changes in the level of insecurity. A local Policeman will know the bad boys in his area, and will also have the trust of the community.

We must also expand the current narrow window, to enable more Nigerians to carry the necessary weapons to protect themselves, protect their families and protect their property. If Government is unable to carry out its primary responsibility of protecting the citizens, then, it should not stop us from protecting ourselves.

Boma Alabi, OON, SAN

Kunle Edun, SAN – Government should declare a state of emergency

The level of insecurity in the country now is very alarming, and it does not seem to be an issue on the front burner presently, because all the politicians seem to be more concerned about politicking in view of the 2027 general elections. Banditry and abductions are now regular use. The South West is now under siege, and we all seem helpless.

The lackadaisical approach to the issue of insecurity and State Police, are contributing factors. The Federal Policing structure, has completely failed. Everyone cannot be waiting for Abuja, when kidnappers are at their doorsteps. State Police, local Government Police and Community Police must be allowed. Security is everybody’s business, and the locals must be involved and armed to protect themselves. The few armed Policemen available, are still being used as security escorts for top politicians and public office holders. In fact, let all of the armed Police escorts be withdrawn from these politicians and office holders, so that they will understand what the masses of Nigeria are going through in the hands of kidnappers. No one can safely travel on the roads, without entertaining the fear of being kidnapped.

The Federal Government and the State Governments, should declare a State of emergency on security. Three Schools were invaded in Osun State recently, and several persons kidnapped including the principal and some teachers. Till now no one knows where they are. What kind of country is this? What happened to technology? What do they do with the security votes? Who are those playing politics with the lives of Nigerians? Every reasonable person should be armed, to protect himself and his community. We cannot continue to allow ragtag bandits and kidnappers to be terrorising communities, when the people, if armed, can deal with them.

Kunle Edun, SAN, former NBA National Publicity Secretary

Prof Ernest Ojukwu, SAN – Nigeria needs urgent security sector reforms, better intelligence gathering and modern policing

Nigeria’s insecurity crisis is the result of years of accumulated failures – weak governance, poverty, unemployment, corruption, porous borders, proliferation of arms, and the neglect of communities that feel abandoned by the State. Ethnic mistrust, political manipulation of violence, and the collapse of local intelligence structures, have further deepened the problem. What began as isolated security threats gradually evolved into a nationwide emergency, because early warning signs were ignored and institutions were allowed to weaken.

The authorities often appear helpless, because the security challenge has outgrown a purely military response. Our security agencies are overstretched, coordination among institutions is inadequate, and public trust in Government has declined. In many areas, citizens no longer believe that the State can protect them, while criminal groups have become more organised, better armed, and financially motivated. Foreign military cooperation may provide support, intelligence, and training, but no external force can solve a problem rooted in local governance failures and internal social fractures.

The solution must therefore, go beyond force. Nigeria needs urgent security sector reforms, better intelligence gathering, modern policing, and stronger collaboration with local communities. Government must also confront the economic and social roots of violence by creating jobs, improving education, securing borders, and ensuring justice for victims. Above all, leadership at all levels must inspire confidence through transparency, decisiveness, and fairness, because no nation can defeat insecurity where citizens lose faith in the State itself.

Prof Ernest Ojukwu, SAN

Bayo Akinlade – There is no value for life in this country

The Nigerian security apparatus, has been ruined by corruption and all forms of mismanagement.

There is no value for life in this country.

Those who are engaged to protect us, are themselves suffering untold economic hardship, and are not properly equipped to protect the lives of others.

The solution is to change our attitudes, reduce corruption, train our Army and Police personnel, and give them all the tools they need to protect the community and themselves from those who seek to reign terror on innocent citizens.

Bayo Akinlade

Adesegun Talabi – A multi-pronged approach is essential

The current wave of insecurity in Nigeria is the result of multiple overlapping factors: weak governance structures, porous borders, entrenched poverty, and the proliferation of arms across the country. Kidnap, banditry, and insurgency thrive where the State is unable to project authority effectively, and where communities feel neglected or excluded. The authorities appear helpless, largely because the scale of the challenge has outpaced the capacity of existing institutions, and because corruption and poor coordination undermine the effectiveness of security responses.

A multi-pronged approach is essential. On one hand, there must be decisive military action, extreme force and retaliation against bandits and insurgents, to dismantle their networks and restore deterrence. Alongside this, a dedicated terrorist court should be established to try those accused persons with terrorism and related offences, with swift proceedings and severe penalties to reinforce accountability. At the same time, Nigeria must invest heavily in education, healthcare, and industrialisation, tackling the root causes that make young people vulnerable to recruitment by criminal groups.

Finally, strengthening Nigeria’s borders and deepening collaboration with neighbouring countries is critical, since insurgents and arms often flow across frontiers unchecked. Regional intelligence sharing, joint patrols, and coordinated enforcement can help choke off external support to these groups. Only by combining military strength, judicial firmness, social investment, and regional cooperation can Nigeria hope to reverse the tide of insecurity, and restore stability.

Adesegun Talabi, Principal Partner, A.K. Talabi & Co

Okechukwu Nwaguna – Insecurity is a result of failure of governance, weak institutions and poverty

The frightening escalation of insecurity across Nigeria is the result of years of governance failure, weak institutions, corruption, poverty, unemployment, and the politicisation of security. Successive governments neglected intelligence gathering, community policing, border control, and citizens’ welfare while allowing impunity to flourish. Violent groups, kidnappers, bandits, and criminal networks have exploited public distrust in State institutions, ethnic tensions, and ungoverned spaces. What began as localised security threats, has now metastasised into a nationwide crisis affecting every region, including the South-West once considered relatively secure.

The authorities appear overwhelmed because the response has been largely reactive, militarised, and poorly coordinated, rather than intelligence-driven and preventive. Security agencies are overstretched.

Okechukwu Nwaguna, Exucutive Director of RUULAC

Lere Fashola – Governors lack coordinated policing structure required to respond effectively

Nigeria’s insecurity crisis is not simply a security failure; it is the consequence of deep institutional, constitutional and moral decline that has accumulated over decades. Weak governance, unemployment, poverty, porous borders and the collapse of local intelligence systems created fertile ground for criminality, but the situation has been worsened by a dysfunctional constitutional structure that centralises security powers, while States remain underpowered despite being closest to the realities on ground. The recent developments in Oyo and across the South-West show that many Governors recognised these dangers long ago, yet lacked the constitutional authority and coordinated policing structure required to respond effectively. At the same time, our “winner-takes-all” political culture has transformed politics from public service into perhaps, the most lucrative enterprise in the country.

Lere Fashola, Publisher, ESQ Legal Magazine

Jide Ojo – Courts should prioritise prosecution of criminals such as bandits and terrorists

Government at all levels should genuinely create job opportunities, and embark on poverty reduction measures. Our courts should prioritise prosecution of criminals, such as bandits and terrorists. Parents should give birth to few children they can effectively train, and stop the superstitious beliefs that God will provide. National Orientation Agency and the Nigerian media, should assist to embark on civic education that will ensure that people shun crime.

Jide Ojo, Abuja

Adam Adedimeji – Over 80% of our insecurity is man-made

When Nigeria is ready to end insecurity, I believe it can do it within a short period, but it’s not yet ready. This is because insecurity in Nigeria is not a capacity problem, it’s a willpower problem.

Nigeria is not insecure because we lack soldiers. We are insecure, because we lack sincerity. Over 80% of our insecurity is man-made, funded, and protected by the same system that claims to fight it.

I think if the Federal Government can take the following steps, insecurity can be tamed without shedding blood.

• Since every bandit kingpin, kidnapper, oil thief has Nigerian bank accounts, let Government freeze them, and their names published. When the money stops, the guns go silent.

• Withdraw all illegal mining licences, shut down the sites, and arrest foreign collaborators.

• Let NCC switch off their network cover for a certain period, resulting in no phone signal, no ransom negotiation, no coordination. Criminals need networks, more than they need bullets.

The day Nigeria’s ruling class decides that peace is more profitable than war, that security votes should secure lives not pockets, that Nigerian lives are sacred, insecurity will end.

Ustadh Adam Adedimeji, Chairman, NBA Lawyers in the Media (LIM) Forum

Kene Anekwe – More combat aircraft’s needed for the Air Force

Suggested Solutions

•Transparency and political will by the Authorities, in combating the bandits.

•Equip the military with sophisticated and modern weaponry.

•Community engagement and citizen vigilance. The leadership should be honest with the people.

•The National Orientation Agency should step up. They should come up with jingles and adverts, that condemn banditry.

•National intelligence gathering should be stepped up so that would-be terrorists and known terrorists are apprehended before they strike

•More combat aircrafts should be procured for the Nigerian Air Force.

Kene Anekwe, Lagos

Jude Ehiedu – Present insecurity is as a result of collapse of effective local intelligence gathering

Nigeria’s worsening insecurity is the product of years of weak governance, poverty, unemployment, corruption, and the collapse of effective local intelligence gathering. Criminal groups have exploited porous borders, ethnic tensions, and the absence of justice in many communities. What began as isolated insurgency and banditry has now spread across regions, including the South-West, creating fear and uncertainty nationwide.

The authorities appear overwhelmed because the security architecture is overstretched, poorly coordinated, and in some cases, compromised by corruption and political interference. Despite huge security budgets and foreign support, including cooperation with American military advisers, the challenge persists, because insecurity cannot be solved by force alone. A lack of trust between citizens and Government, has also weakened intelligence sharing and community cooperation.

The solution must be holistic and urgent. Nigeria needs sincere political leadership, improved intelligence driven policing, State and community policing structures, stronger border control, and modern equipment for security agencies. Beyond military action, Government must tackle poverty, youth unemployment, and injustice, which continue to fuel crime and extremism. Until citizens feel protected, heard, and economically empowered, insecurity will remain a serious national threat.

Jude Ehiedu