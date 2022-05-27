FCTA Reopens Dei-Dei Building Market after Deadly Clashes

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has reopened the Dei-Dei Building Materials market and the adjoining markets nine days after their closure in the wake of the crises that erupted at the market on May 18, and claimed some lives.



The minister who stated that yesterday, while addressing journalists after a meeting with major stakeholders of the Dei-Dei community, held at the FCDA Conference Hall, Garki, noted that markets woulf re-open for business today.

He said the market would be re-organised and placed under relevant and proper supervision.

He said all stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the Dei-Dei market fracas was not an incident inspired by ethnicity but a traffic accident that was hijacked by hoodlums.



The meeting had in attendance stakeholders of the Dei Dei community led by Sarkin Jiwa, Dr Idris Musa and all the leaders of the five major markets within that community, as well as religious leaders and FCT Commissioner of Police Babaji Sunday.



“Basically, we reaffirmed the need for peace in that community, as well as FCT in general, and discussed at length, all issues relating to last week’s incident that led to the destruction of properties and unfortunately, loss of lives.

“The conclusion of our meeting is that all the communities agreed that what happened was not a tribal or religious crisis. What happened was just an unfortunate accident that was overtaken by hoodlums in the community who created havoc.



“The general consensus now is that every community will make sure that miscreants and hoodlums are flushed out,” Bello said.

He also said the operations of commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada would be brought under full regulation and control.



He similarly announced the constitution of a technical committee that would provide a comprehensive report and a roadmap for the re-development of the whole area for the benefit of the citizens.



The committee, which has four weeks to submit its report, is chaired by Ibrahim Ismaila, the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Land and Urban and Regional Planning and draws membership from the local and business community of the Dei-Dei area, the security agencies as well as officials of the FCT Administration.

The Sarkin Jiwa also sued for peace, saying they were all brothers and sisters and so should endeavour to live in peace at all times.

Corroborating the minister and Sarkin Jiwa, Chairman of the Dei-Dei International Building Materials Market, Mr. Kingsley Orabuego, stressed the need for all to live in peace as one nation.

