Bwacha Emerges Taraba APC Guber Candidate



Wole Ayodele in Jalingo



Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Taraba State.

Declaring Bwacha winner at a press briefing in Jalingo Friday morning, the Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election for Taraba State, Chief Lawrence Onuchukwu, said Bwacha defeated all the other eight aspirants to emerge winner of the election.

Onuchukwu, who had earlier Thursday night declared that election did not hold in the state, told journalists that he and the other members of the committee were held hostage and made to declare at gun point that election did not hold in the state.

Narrating his ordeal to journalists, the chairman, who was flanked by other members of the committee, stated that the committee members were threatened with death and brutalized and were made to announce that election did hold under duress.

According to him, “What happened yesterday was very unfortunate. Myself and the other members of the committee were held hostage at gunpoint and forced to announce that the APC governorship primary election did not hold in Taraba.

“It is only a foolish man that would at that point resist to do their bidding. We we’re highly brutalized but we have forgiven them because we are all members of the same family.

“I am here today, along with other members of the committee standing here with me to declare Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the winner of the primary election.”

He however disclosed that all the issues sorrounding the conduct of the primary election would be resolved amicably among all the stakeholders of the party.

Fielding questions from THISDAY in a telephone interview, Bwacha thanked all the members of the party for giving him their mandate to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming general election.

He however enjoined other contestants to join hands with him to rescue the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying this is the time for all stakeholders to set aside their differences and work together in the best interest of the party.

