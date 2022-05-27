2022: Osun Automobile Technicians Endorse Oyetola for Second Term

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As the Osun State governorship election approaches, members of the Nigerian Automobile Technician Association (NATA) have endorsed and passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola “for turning around the socio-economic fortunes of the state.”

The artisans also professed their readiness to vote massively for the re-election of Oyetola in the next governorship election in the state.

They assured the governor of over 10,000 votes, saying all their members across the state will vote massively to ensure his return.

Speaking on behalf of the members of NATA, the Southwest Zonal Vice Chairman, Samson Odewale, said they have resolved to mobilise massively to get him elected.

Odewale, who lauded the governor for his continued support for workers, particularly those in the informal sector, said no amount of persuasion will make them deviate from the cause to get him re-elected.

He said: “We are endorsing the governor for a second term because of his modest achievements in the last three and a half years. We are not politicians but as citizens, we have seen every reason to support a government that means well for the people.

“As artisans, we have so many reasons to support the governor for what he has been doing particularly to stimulate the economy of the state without borrowing a kobo anywhere in the world.

“In view of our work as professionals whose impact to livelihood is central to the economy and daily living of the citizens, we have seen the pace of progression in all strata of the economy in the state since the assumption of the present administration.

“So, we are here to show our love, our passion and interest in the administration that has turned around the fortunes of the state with the meagre resources available to us as a state. It is a known fact that our amiable governor has proved his capacity to take the state to greater heights.

“We have already mobilised our people, and I can assure you that over 10,000 members in the state will vote for him. He has proved to us that he is capable, and we have assessed and measured his performance, and we have come to the conclusion to support him and vote massively for him.”

Also speaking, the newly-elected state Chairman of NATA, Muideen Azeez, attributed their endorsement to the good works of the governor, saying his administration has been very impactful.

“We are here to tell the world where we belong. We want the world to know why we have resolved to identify and endorse the governor for second term,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Oyetola commended the association members for their unflinching support for his administration, describing them as one of the very critical stakeholders to the Osun State project.

Oyetola, while commenting on the association’s praise for his administration’s prioritisation of workers’ welfare, reiterated his commitment to improved welfare of workers in the state, saying he will continue to do what is necessary for the wellbeing of the people and prosperity of the state.

According to him, “I am happy with your coming this morning. You have shown us an unflinching support, and we acknowledge that support. We have tried our best to patronise your association in our own way, but we have also indirectly contributed to your businesses by improving the welfare of our workers.

“I value workers so much, because I know that it is not fair for them to work without getting paid. God has honoured my commitment in ways that beat my imaginations. God has always made a way of escape for us amid the scarce resources.”

