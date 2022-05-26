Rivers Accountant General, Fubara, Wins PDP Governorship Primary

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Former Director of Finance and Accounts, Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the State to fly the party’s flag in next year’s gubernatorial election.

Fubara won the race at the primary yesterday, with a total of 721 votes against other 15 aspirants that contested in the election.

Kamalu Isaac 86, George Kelly 37, Danagogo Tammy 36, Chief West Morgan got four votes, Briggs David four, Felix Obuah two votes and eight void votes.

The party primary started at about 9am on Wednesday, with the accreditation of delegates from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The party faithful waited patiently for hours after the accreditation at about 2pm, until the arrival of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, before the commencement of the delegates voting at about 6.07pm and ended vote at about 8.50pm.

THISDAY observed that before the voting began, the governor had an indoor meetings with Local Government Chairmen and elders of the party, probably to agree on choice of candidate.

It was also observed that some aspirants like: Felix Obuah, Tammy Danagogo, Lee Maeba, George Sekibo, Olaka Nwogu, Austin Opara, others were not at the Congress. But Isaac Kamalu, George Kelly, Siminialayi Fubara, Tele Ikuru, Abiye Sekibo, Boma Iyaye were sighted in the hall of Obi Wali International Conference Center where the party held the Congress.

Prof Walter Mboto, who led the Electoral Committee that conducted the election, had promised a transparent and peaceful exercise. He also announced that non of the 16 aspirants withdrew from the race before the primaries.

Also in his opening remarks, the state PDP chairman, Amb. Desmond Akawor, assured of a free, fair and most peaceful congress.

In his acceptance speech, Fubara said “grace is at work”, stressing that it is victory for the party and moving the state forward.

He promised to consolidate on the work of the present administration.

Fubara hails from the minority Opobo community in Rivers Southeast senatorial zone that has not produced a governor of the state since it was created in 1967.

Fubara is not popular within the circles of politics in the state, having been a civil servant all his adult life.

With the choice of Fubara, Wike will also be satisfying the yearnings of the Ijaw and riverine socio-political belt of the state that have been clamouring for power to return to them since they last had it in 1993.

Fubara among other government officials were recently declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for alleged N117 billion fraud linked to the State Government account.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

