NSCDC Arrests 65-year-old for Alleged Abduction of Two Minors in Kwara

Ilorin, May 25, 2022 (NAN) The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) in Kwara has arrested a 65-year-old man, Oluwole Akinola for alleged abduction and assault of two minors in Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the Command, Mr Babawale Afolabi and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, in Ilorin.

Afolabi said that the suspect reportedly abducted two minors for days and sexually assaulted them while they were in his custody.

The spokesman said that the Gender-based Violence Unit of the Corps interrogated the suspects while the two victims helped in the investigation.

“It will be recalled that one of the victims’ father, Borokini Oluwaseun, 32, of Aduralere Street, Ilorin, made a complain that his 12-year-old daughter was missing.

“After some days, the girl was found in the custody of the suspect at Shao Garage Area, Ilorin,” he said.

Afolabi said that the timely arrival of the NSCDC operatives saved the suspect from mob action.

He added that the people of the neighborhood alleged that it was not the suspect’s first time of being accused of rape and sexual molestation of minors.

“In his statement, the suspect claimed to have lost his wife 15 years ago, which made him to live alone,”.

He also denied having sexual intercourse with minors.

The suspect said that the two girls actually approached him to shelter them and he harbored them for some days, but he did not sleep with them.

He said that the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Makinde Ayinla, has ordered the minors to undergo further medical examination while investigation should continue before the suspect would be prosecuted in the court of law.

