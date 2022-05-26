NGX Lauds ABC Orjiako, Welcomes Omiyi as Chairman of Seplat Energy

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has commended the immediate past Chairman of Seplat Energy plc, Dr ABC Ojiakor for his exemplary leadership and outstanding performance of Seplat for well over a decade, during which the company was listed on both NGX and London Stock Exchange.

Chairman, NGX, A.B. Mahmoud stated this when the exchange hosted members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management of Seplat Energy Plc to a Closing Gong Ceremony to honour Orjiako, and introduce the newly appointed Chairman, Basil Omiyi.

Mahmoud, who was represented by a director at the NGX, Kamarudeen Oladosu, said, “The notable acquisition of eight oil and gas assets, expansion of the Oben and development of the ANOH gas plants under his leadership positioned the company as the largest indigenous domestic supplier of gas.”

In response, Orjiako, commended NGX for its high levels of corporate governance, which have been critical to the company’s growth. He said, “The high levels of corporate governance promoted by NGX for its listed companies was a key attribute that motivated Seplat Energy Plc to become part of the market. Since our acceptance into the market, Seplat Energy Plc has continued to deliver a corporate governance structure that is accountable and transparent to our investors, employees, government and all other relevant stakeholders. We are committed to sustaining these high levels of corporate governance through our collaboration with NGX as we implement market-leading measures towards ensuring Nigeria achieves a sustainable energy sector.”

Delivering his remarks, Omiyi, said, “NGX has played an instrumental role in Seplat Energy Plc’s growth within the domestic and international markets. Our history with the Exchange dates back to 2014 when the shares of Seplat Energy Plc were listed in the market and over the years, Seplat has benefitted immensely from its collaboration with NGX. As we celebrate another milestone on the Trading Floor of the Exchange, we look forward to strengthening our partnership with NGX for the fulfilment of our joint goal of leveraging capital to empower sustainable initiatives that positively impact our investors, employees, and the environment.”

On his part, Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola said, “The Exchange is better positioned to lead government advocacy efforts for listed companies, promote technology advancement and digital innovation for the capital market, and increase retail investor participation in the capital market aimed at building a market for the future and addressing the prevailing challenge of financial inclusion. We welcome Seplat Energy Plc to a renewed NGX and look forward to deepening our collaboration to develop and push for disruptive, out of the box ideas that could support Nigeria’s energy transition into a net-zero economy.”

