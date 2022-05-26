Insecurity Forces Anambra PDP to Move 3-Man Ad-hoc Delegates Election to Awka

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State yesterday moved its three-man ad hoc delegate election in two senatorial zones to Awka, the state capital.

THISDAY learnt that the decision was reached because of the level of insecurity in most parts of the state, causing the election of 14 local government areas in two senatorial zones-Anambra South and Anambra North-to be moved to Awka.

A chieftain of the party in the state, Hon Ngozi Agudosi, who disclosed this to journalists, said: “This primary election is costing our party a lot of money, but we have to do it for the safety of our party members.

“In most communities in Anambra State, you cannot even hold family meetings let alone election. Even Ogbaru in Anambra North senatorial zone is not safe, and we wrote to the national leadership of the party to grant us the permission for Anambra North and South senatorial zones to hold their primary elections in Awka, and they granted.”

The election, which is ongoing as at the time of filing this report, was under heavy security, and is also being monitored by 43 officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Mr. Ibeh Ibeh.

The election was held at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka by a five-man committee led by Mr. Efere Augustine.

