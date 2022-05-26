A’Ibom APC Members Protest Plot to Impose Udofia as Guber Candidate

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State yesterday stormed the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja to protest against the alleged plot to impose Akanimo Udofia as the governorship candidate of the party in 2023 elections.

Recall that in the revised timetable and schedule of activities of the ruling party, the governorship primary election would take place Thursday, May 26.

However, the protesters armed with placards with various inscriptions like “Akan Udofia, Akwa Ibom State does not wants you,” “Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) sponsoring known mole in APC,” “No to Akan Udofia, PDP mole in APC,” “Akan Udofia is working for PDP and Governor Emmanuel Udom,” arrived at the party secretariat around 10:30 a.m.

Mr. Obong Victor who addressed journalists yesterday in Abuja on behalf of the protesters said that there was no doubt that there would be serious costly dissatisfaction in the party.

Victor said: “This is to urgently bring to the attention of the National Chairman and the entire members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of our great party that an established and confirmed PDP sponsored mole in the person of Akanimo Asuquo Udofia is about to be imposed on Akwa Ibom APC members as their governorship candidate.

“The Akwa Ibom State Government is the sponsor of Akan Udofia. The purpose is to pick the governorship ticket of APC and later pave the way for the success of the Udom Emmanuel imposed governorship candidate of PDP.

“It is also part of their agreement that in the eventual circumstance of disqualification of the PDP candidate, Akan Udofia will carry on with the interest of Governor Udom Emmanuel.”

Victor noted that the APC family in Akwa Ibom State was in shock that “Udofia, PDP screened and confirmed aspirant, who is still campaigning and meeting with the governor of Akwa Ibom State and other PDP stakeholders could come over to APC and be handed the governorship ticket.

“So, we say no to that, because we have evidence and we are submitting that for further justifications that the sole aim of us coming is for the national chairman to do due diligence and justice. The APC’s national chairman and indeed the entire executive must act immediately too.”

