A’Ibom Govt, African Delta Power Sign 732MW Pact for Phase 2 Devt of Ibom Power Plant

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government (AKSG) has entered into a co-location and power production pact with African Delta Power Limited (ADPL) to add additional 366 megawatts to the existing 191 megawatts of the state-owned Ibom Power Plant (IPP).

With the new deal, the aggregate maximum capacity of the gas turbine generator units is capable of producing up to 732 megawatts.

It is strategic for the state government to ensure 24 hours supply of power in the state as currently the company has an on-grid license for 685MW.

Even with this, the IPP would need to apply to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for licence expansion to cover the expanded license.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom (SAN), signed the agreement on behalf of the state government.

The Board Chairman of IPP, Mr. Etido Inyang, and Board Secretary of the IPP, Mr. Ime Asibong, signed for IPP while Mr. Jemeriah Oluwaseun, and Ms. Christabel Nwagum, CEO of African Delta and Secretary respectively signed the agreement on behalf of ADPL.

Speaking at the ceremony held in his office, the Secretary to State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclosed that the proposed power plant will be developed as part of the phase 2 of the IPP.

Ekuwem stated that the agreement was “not an MOU but rather it is a step further, which has transited the MOU phase.”

He said that the proposed power project is under the ‘Power for All’ initiative of Governor Udom Emmanuel, which was inaugurated about two years ago by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

Ekuwem urged the investors to follow up the agreement by living up to the terms of the contract.

On the implementation of the project, he urged the ADPL team to speed up the processes and abide by the roadmap agreed to by government for the project.

The Chairman of Ibom Power Company Limited (IPCL), Mr. Etido Inyang, said the first phase of Ibom power is already operational with an installed capacity of 191megawatts.

He said: “We have a delta of the remainder of the license which is 685 megawatts. They are coming in with their first phase of 366megawatts with plans to expand to 732 megawatts, which we will get an additional license to support.”

The board chairman revealed that the company had received many bids from several investors that had shown firm interest to partner IPP for its Phase 2 but ADPL has proven to be outstanding.

“Their technical partners have been supportive and we have seen the turbines that are coming in. We have seen that they have evidence of funding that will be deployed in the installation of these turbines and they are going to commence groundbreaking within the first week of June,” he stated.

The Managing Director of IPCL, Mr. Meyen Etukudo, expressed satisfaction over the deal, which he described as mutually rewarding with great prospects for the future.

The Phase 2 of Ibom Power, according to Etukudo, would ensure the company continued to break more frontiers.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ADPL, Mr. Jeremiah Oluwaseun, assured that the project would be realized within nine months since most of the turbines and the systems have been prefabricated so they are ready to be deployed with their foreign technical partners from the United States of America.

He said: “Once a few other things are put in place, the equipment will be shipped in, in phases for onward installation here.

“Akwa Ibom State ‘has the gas, a welcoming environment, good partners and a state government that is willing to go ahead with the project.”

