PDP Primaries: Ex- minister Abdullahi, Senator Ibrahim, Bawa Emerge as Kwara Senatorial Candidates

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Minister of Youths and Sports Development during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Administration, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, has emerged as the Kwara Central’s senatorial candidate of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State for the 2023 general elections.

Also, the immediate past Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and other Financial Institutions, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, emerged as the Kwara South’s senatorial candidate of PDP while Mr. Adam Bawa emerged as the Kwara North’s senatorial candidate of the party.

The trio emerged yesterday during the primaries elections held at various senatorial districts of the state.

All the three candidates emerged through consensus arrangement and affirmation by the party’s delegates at the primaries that were supervised by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

However, Abdullahi, who was a former editor with THISDAY, told journalists in Ilorin yesterday shortly after his emergence as Kwara Central senatorial candidate of PDP, said that he would ensure good representation and quality transformation of the senatorial district if elected.

He said that his exposures in both public and private lives would be deployed to enhance the socio wellbeing of his constituency.

Abdullahi, therefore, called on the members of the PDP to be up and doing so as to return PDP to power in the state and national level in 2023.

Meanwhile, a 2019 governorship aspirant of the PDP, Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, has won the party’s primary election for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency.

Also, the former House of Assembly Leader in the 8th Assembly, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke, emerged the candidate of Ifelodun/Offa/ Oyun Federal Constituency in Kwara State.

Oyeleke emerged through affirmation by the delegates of the PDP on Sunday.

However, Ajia was declared winner after polling 82 out of the total 89 votes cast at the shadow poll.

About 89 delegates were accredited for the exercise that took place at the popular Stella Obasanjo Multipurpose Hall along Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

Also, three ad-hoc delegates earlier elected at the ward congress of the party participated the in the primary election held amidst tight security.

Two other aspirants in the shadow poll, including a former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Mr. Sulyman Warah, scored five votes while Olanrewaju Oba-Aluko had one vote.

A Delegate and former State Commissioner for Health, Mrs. Ayinke Saka, lauded the outcome of the exercise and expressed confidence that the PDP would win in the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the House of Representatives’ Primary, Mr. Isiaka Owolabi, described the exercise as peaceful and applauded delegates for their orderly conduct.

Owolabi, who doubled as Chairman, Kwara Central Senatorial District of the PDP, noted that the party was setting the pace with the manner the exercise, went, saying that the aspirants were convinced that the primary was an intra-party affair.

Also speaking, the PDP Candidate for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, Mr. Ibrahim Ajia, said his victory at the primary signposted a brighter day for the party to return to power in 2023.

Ajia added that it was regrettable that the successes recorded under PDP’s administration had been bungled, particularly with the rising spate of insecurity, insisting that his party has the magic wand to fix the country’s situation.

Ajia, who dedicated his victory to other aspirants, delegates, members and leadership of the party, said time to reclaim the country has come.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

