Offa Political Stakeholders Endorse Sen. Ashiru for Second Term

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Political Stakeholders in Offa, Kwara State, under the platforms of Central Working Committee (CWC), of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) have endorsed the senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Lola Ashiru, for second term come 2023 to ensure the electoral victory of the party.

The group, therefore, urged the State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak, his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi and State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Sunday Fagbemi, to approve the endorsement without further delay in order to deepen the democracy in the state.

In separate letters the group argued that Ashiru is the only way the party will triumph in the forthcoming election in 2023.

According to the letters which was made available to journalists in Ilorin yesterday said, “we have, therefore, unanimously nominated him, Ashiru on behalf of our party members and as well as to support him in his bid for a second term tenure having performed wonderfully and creditably in his first tenure as the senator representing Kwara South District of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Currently, Abdulwahab Agbaje, a former commissioner under Governor Abdulrazak, resigned to contest the party ticket with Ashiru, a situation that has generated no less political tension in Offa town in the state.

The group added that “we have found Senator Ashiru as the most suitable to fly the party’s senatorial flag for the 2023 general elections.

“It is imperative for our party to field a candidate with cognate experience, historical political network in Kwara State and in Nigeria.

“In addition, such candidate must have a winning advantage and competitive edge over other aspirants.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

