Obasanjo: Nigeria Complex, Not Difficult to Manage with Sincerity

James Sowole



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said though Nigeria was a complex country but not difficult to manage if her people and leaders were sincere to themselves.

Obasanjo stated this while speaking with journalists, when a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, visited him at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Wike was accompanied on his consultation visit by the Governors of Oyo, Seyi Makinde and Sam Ortom; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and some other people.

Obasanjo said though, “I had ceased to be a partisan politician, I don’t belong to any political party, but if politics is about the welfare of the people, I cannot cease to be a politician,because I must always seek the welfare of the people.

“And, of course, you all know what the situation of Nigeria is and anybody who doesn’t know that, is either not a Nigerian or is not being truthful to himself or herself and we need, as I often said, no one individual can say yes I can do it, because the situation Nigeria as at today, we need all hands. All Nigerian hands on deck to restore Nigeria and that is what Governor Wike is saying to me.

“Courage, he doesn’t lack it, and if you have courage and you have conviction to speak your mind, well, we have a saying in this part of the world that a person, who speaks the truth all the time may not even get a mat spread for him, because you will incur the displeasure of people, but you need the truth to be spoken and to get ourselves move Nigeria on the path of unity.

“Of course, we cannot get unity if there is no justice, if there is no fairness, if there is no equity. And when you have the basic ingredients that will bring unity and inclusiveness, then, all other things will take their position. You will remove conflict, you will be able to deal with this pernicious issue of insecurity and of course, the issue of economy and the wholesomeness of the society.

“The issues he raised are the issues that are dear to my own heart for unity and stability of Nigeria. There is one thing that I believe in and I have always said it over and over again, Nigeria is a complex country, but Nigeria is not a difficult country. If we are sincere and fair to ourselves, it is not a difficult country to manage and I wish him well.”

Speaking too, Wike eulogised Obasanjo, for what he had done for Nigeria, not just as aformer civilian president but also as a former Military Head of State.

“Baba has a lot of experiences. He has passion for this country and he believes in the unity of this country. Like what he said, this country needs a courageous person, somebody, who can take a firm decision and somebody who want to unite all Nigerians.

“The level of insecurity in this country is not what somebody can say he or she is not aware of. It is in state, in local government, in village and everywhere.

“I don’t believe in whether you are from the North or you are from the South, Nigeria needs a courageous person that can take firm decision. On the problems bedeveling the country, particularly, insecurity.

“Since they have decided that there will be no zoning, I will not run away, I have the capacity. Look at it today, it seems I am the only person, everybody is afraid of.”

