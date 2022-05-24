Ignore Fake News, APC is Where I Belong, Kumo Tells Supporters

Member of House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Kumo, has described as fake news the rumours making the round that he has left the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), saying it is the handiwork of “faceless mischief makers”.

Hon. Kumo said he remains a loyal APC member who would continue to work for the growth and success of the party.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, the member representing Akko federal constituency of Gombe State said it was uncharitable for anyone to peddle such wicked rumour at a time he was working hard to ensure that the party wins in the next elections.

“Let me reassure everyone that the APC remains my home. The rumour by faceless persons that l moved to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) could only have come from the pit of hell.

“I urged everyone to disregard the rumour, particularly members of the Press as such would not only be misleading but actionable in law court.

“For the avoidance of doubt, l remain a bonafide APC chieftain in Gombe. It is the party that has given me the opportunity to represent my people and it remains the platform for me to win the next election in 2023,” Kumo added.

gnore Fake News, APC is Where I Belong, Kumo Tells Supporters

