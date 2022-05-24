Encomiums as Leadership Newspaper Presents ‘Best Governor of the Year Award’ to Gombe Gov

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

0For turning the people’s electoral hopes and expectations into tangible realities with attendant remarkable socio-economic development in his state, the Board of Editors and management of the Leadership Newspapers has conferred on the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Leadership Governor of the Year 2021.

The Governor of the Year award was bestowed on Yahaya at a well-attended and colourful ceremony recently during the Annual Conference and Awards with the theme: ‘Resetting Nigeria: Culture, Politics, Geography and the Role of Big Ideas’, held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, also an award recipient, led numerous personalities, which included governors, the minister of Federal Capital Territory, members of the National Assembly and other heads of agencies and captains of industries to the occasion.

Extolling the virtues of Governor Yahaya before handing over the award insignia to him, the organisers noted that the governor “true to the people’s hopes, has not disappointed them. Governor Yahaya has brought his vision, passion, humanity, pedigree and above all, his dexterity and Midas touch to bear on governance in the state socio-economic landscape. Across all the 11 local government areas of the state, there is a congruence of opinion that he is indeed the right man for the job.”

The management of Leadership Newspapers opined that Yahaya was, from the people’s opinion, indeed the right man for the job.

He was praised for repositioning the state on the path of sustainable economic growth, rebuilding the decrepit infrastructure, development of agriculture and health sectors, empowering the youths and the women as well as maintaining relative peace in the state.

The governor, though modest in expression, remarked that he was happy with the honour bestowed on him, saying it is an encouragement to do more for Gombe State.

Fielding questions from journalists after the ceremony, he said the determination to place the Gombe among the best states in Nigeria and the passion to fulfill all his campaign promises to his beloved people are his driving force.

Yahaya said the encouragement and support given to him by his people have resulted in many firsts and many best moments for Gombe State.

He said Gombe has been adjudged as the best state in the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria as well as the safest and most peaceful, and still aiming for higher attainments.

Promising not to relent on his efforts, Yahaya said the award was an inspiring tonic to aspire for greater socio-economic heights for state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

