Nigeria’s Presidency Not for Moneybags, Says Fayemi



John Shiklam

Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said Nigeria’s presidency was not for moneybags.

Fayemi stated this yesterday while soliciting the support of Kaduna delegates for the forthcoming APC Presidential primaries.

He said although he did not have money, he had the capacity and the competence to lead the country, adding that, if elected President, he would end insecurity and address issues of poverty and inequality.

“Inequality, poverty, economic undertones of security challenges are some of the issues to be addressed before we can address insecurity. Kaduna SState is one of the major food baskets in the country.

“We want to absorb our youth into the food value chain of agriculture and we must guarantee credit for our farmers and off-taking of the produce from our farmers,” Fayemi said.

As a founding member of the APC, he promised to establish a policy institute for policy making and hold leaders accountable.

“I am here because I believe we can build on the legacy of our president and I believe I have the capacity, the competence and the compassion for our people and I can lead the country. I am not an accidental politician, yet, I didn’t set out to be a politician; I am an academic. Fighting against June 12 annulment is what brought me here.

“I ran Radio Kudirat, I was declared persona non grata and faced lot of threats. I desire to have a better Nigeria, a more progressive country that would yield to the yearnings of the people,” he said.

Fayemi, therefore, urged the delegates to critically assess the aspirants and their vision, temperament, capacity, competence and the courage to do the right thing.

“I am not a moneybag, but I also know this job has never gone to a moneybag. But I can raise money. I have colleagues, who believe in me, who are compassionate, who can assist me if I run to them. What you want is a better future for your children, where you can sleep with your eyes closed.

“I am not in this race for personal gains but I have a roadmap to transform our country, improve security, economy and infrastructure to build a better country, where cohesion becomes foundation of our security.

“I am a bridge builder, a unifier. I have lots of friends all over. My vision of a new Nigeria, I believe I would earn your support. I pray that I earn your vote but what matters ultimately is to have a better Nigeria.

“I have been having a conversation with el-Rufai, though he said he is tired and wants to go and rest, but the job is unfinished and he is needed to make Nigeria a better place,” he said.

On his part, the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, described Fayemi as a man of great patience, whom he had known for over 20 years.

El- Rufai said Fayemi granted Kaduna State the iron ore mining license “which enabled us to have the first indigenous steel plant in 60 years after Ajaokuta, a N10 billion project in Kujeni, Kagarko local government that would be completed later in the year. It is my duty and honour to recommend to you, Dr. John Folorunso Kayode Fayemi, a Presidential aspirant of Nigeria,” he said.

