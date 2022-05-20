DHQ: Troops Vanquish 42 Terrorists, Arrest 20 Others in North-east

Kingsley Nwezeh



Defence Headquarters said yesterday that troops killed 42 terrorists and arrested 40 others in the North-east while 32 rifles and 22 machine guns were recovered.

It also disclosed that 1,627 terrorists and their families laid down their arms and surrendered to troops in the past two weeks.

In addition, the military high command also stated that 17 illegal refineries were deactivated even as 778,500 litres of crude oil and 800 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were recovered from oil bunkerers by troops of Operation Delta Safe in the Niger Delta region.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said the operations were conducted between April 28 and May 19, 2022.

He said some of the terrorists killed included a spiritual leader and another commander of terror group, Boko Haram, who were killed during several battles in many villages and towns in Borno State.

“Consequently, during these operations, troops rescued 63 civilians, neutralised 42 terrorists, arrested 20 terrorists.

“Also, recovered were two LMGS, 21 AK47 rifles, 11 AK 56 rifles, 22 MGs, 419 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, one gun turret, 31 AK 47 magazines, three motorcycles, six bicycles, one pumping machine, two bandolier belts containing 377 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, one Isuzu vehicle”, he said.

Onyeuko added: “Between 1st and 14th of May, 2022, a total of 1,627 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered to own troops at different locations.

“They comprise of 331 men, 441 women and 855 children. As at May 16,2022, a total of 53,262 have so far surrendered.”

He said all surrendered Boko Haram fighters, recovered items, rescued civilians and captured terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

On operations of naval troops of Operation Delta Safe in the Niger Delta region, Onyeuko said 15 illegal refineries were deactivated even as hundreds of litres of crude oil and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were seized from oil bunkerers.

The operations were conducted in Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 17 illegal refineries, five wooden boats, 89 storage tanks, 59 ovens, 12 dugout pits. Troops also recovered six pumping machines, five trucks, two outboard engines, two weapons, 778,500 litres of crude oil, 840,300 litres of AGO, 625 litres of DPK while 18 criminals were also arrested,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said troops of 34 Brigade, Nigerian Army captured a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to elements of the dissident group, the

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network(ESN), after a gun battle at Amaifeke-Akkatta Road in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state.

An army statement said the fire arms and ammunition were recovered during troops’ operations to clear separatists’ hideouts in the general area of Amaifeke – Akkatta road.

“Troops uncovered the weapons concealed in a black Toyota Camry, after they successfully surmounted ambushes staged by members of the outlawed dissident group, who, having been overpowered by the gallant troops, abandoned their vehicle and weapons in the heat of the combat and fled the scene,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

