Thugs Disrupt Factional SDP Event in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Disruptions yesterday marred the political event organised by some suspended members of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) in Ilorin, Kwara State, following the invasion of the venue of the event by about 20 suspected thugs.

The incident happened at a press conference held at the main hall of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ilorin.

During the melee, a suspended member of the party, who claimed to be a factional Chairman of the SDP in Ifelodun Local Government Area, Elder James Olajide, was beaten to a pulp.

The authentic SDP leadership in the state last Tuesday suspended eight members from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Those suspended from the party, according to the statement issued by the acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Lekan Akanbi, are: Mr. Ibrahim Mabolaje, Mrs. Iyabo Eiyebiokin, Mr. Sulyman Danialu, and Mr. Abdulganiyu Jase.

Others are: Mr. Adelowo Julius, Mr. Adamu Muhammed, Mr. Bello Oluwole, and Mr. Bolaji Amogun.

The statement, therefore, advised the members of the public not to relate with them as they are no longer members of the SDP in the state.

However, at the press conference, the invading thugs kept shouting at the man, saying: “Baba Ifelodun, why did you take money from AA to disrupt our party.”

The thugs also beat and drove away an elderly man who was walking with the aid of a walking stick, among others.

Before the disruption of the press conference at the Labour House, the factional Chairman of the SDP (original), Ibrahim Mabolaje Yahaya, had alleged plans by some former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recently joined the party, to hijack it from the pioneer executive of the party.

He said: “It is no longer news that a faction of the APC in Kwara State (i.e APC Loyal) formally applied to join our party, the SDP, vide a letter to SDP national secretariat dated March 9, 2022, by a reply letter dated March 11, 2022.

“The national secretariat of SDP acknowledged the APC Loyal letter and their intention to join the SDP in Kwara State with a promise to work on a harmonisation arrangement on how their interests will be accommodated.

“While the original SDP members in Kwara State under my leadership were waiting for further directives from the national secretariat, we were shocked to hear about a purported state congress of state SDP held on April 26, 2022, which was stage-managed by the state APC Loyal group in collaboration with some officials of SDP national secretariat.

“The sole aim of the kangaroo state congress election of SDP on April 26, 2022, was to hijack the party (SDP) from the original members of the party who had worked tirelessly to bring the party to its enviable position in Kwara State.

“The said congress was held in contravention to the SDP constitution. Also, the original members of Kwara SDP were denied participation in the said congress contrary to relevant provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Also, we have instructed our team of lawyers who have since swung into action to challenge the legality of the purported state congress of the Kwara State SDP held on April 26, 2022, in court.”

