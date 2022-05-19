Niger Swears in Seven New Commissioners

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former Director General Niger State Pensions Board Mr. Usman Tinau Mohammed has been sworn in along with six others as Commissioners by the Niger state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

Others sworn in are a former Commissioner for Information in the state Mr Mohammed Gunu, Mr Abraham Umar, Mr Habila Galadima, Malam Kabir Abbas Mr Sani Lafia and Dr Emmanuel K Umar.

The oath of office and allegiance were administered on the new commissioners

by Justice Bilkisu Gambo Yussuf at the council chambers of the government house in Minna on Wednesday.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello did not immediately assign portfolios to the new commissioners but asked them to hit the ground running because the administration is already winding down.

“You are coming at a critical time in the life of this administration, this government is actually winding down, but some of you have a lot of rich experiences to share with this cabinet” he said, adding that they should therefore ” See this as an opportunity to serve well, after this if you do well, it will open better opportunities for you in the future”

The Governor declared that :” Our decision to make you part of this government, today is based on recommendations we have received so far about you” before asking them to add value to the administration within the one year you have.

The new commissioners immediately after the swearing in joined their older colleagues for their first executive council meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

