Kogi Female Senatorial Aspirant Secures Federal Job for Six Youths in Kogi West

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The only female aspirant in Kogi West senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Adedoyin Ibikunle Eshanumi, has secured jobs for six youths from the district in the ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government.

Eshanumi disclosed this while chatting with journalists in Lokoja last Tuesday, saying she wanted to touch lives of the people of Kogi West senatorial district.

The female senatorial aspirant explained that the gesture was part of her exemplary efforts to reduce unemployment rate among youths in Kogi west in order to complimentthe government’s efforts and curb youth restiveness in the zone.

She disclosed that her target was to secure employment for over 50 youths in Kogi West in different federal government MDAs by December 2022 by God’s grace.

The philanthropist added that she is running for the Senate seat to access more opportunities to assist the good people of Kogi West.

According to her, ”My mission is to see Kogi West blossom where our youths and women would do very well for themselves and most especially reduce poverty rate in the zone by God’s grace.”

She assured the people of district of best representation if given the opportunity to represent them at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

Women and widows across Yagba federal constituency had earlier endorsed Adedoyin Ibikunle Eshanumi as their preferred candidate for Kogi West Senate seat.

The widows also made passionate appeal to the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, to support the candidacy of the female aspirant for Kogi West zone in 2023.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

