FAAN Launches Taxi App for Seamless Hailing At Abuja Airport

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday in Abuja launched the FAAN Taxi App to facilitate seamless taxi-hailing at the airport and even downtown.

The App, FAAN stated will have all taxi operators at the airport register on it and thus eliminating situations where touts harass passengers with all manner of unregulated taxi services.

Managing Director FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, said during the launch that beyond the elimination of touting, the App will also enhance the revenue position of the agency as leakages will be blocked.

Represented by the Director of Security Services, Group Capt. Usman Abubakar Sadiq (rtd), the FAAN MD said all taxi operators will be uploaded on the App to be able to operate taxi services at the airport. He thus encouraged all taxi operators at the airport to get on the App for a more profitable business.

Also speaking at the event, the FAAN Director of Commercial and Business Development, Mr. Sadiku Abdulkadir Rafindadi, noted that the App will enhance seamless passengers’ facilitation, comfort, safety and security of Nigerians using the App.

He said: “You can be at the airport or anywhere else and call FAAN Taxi App drivers, to take you from the airport and even also move you around town.”

He said the existing car hire operators at the airport have embraced the new innovation, stating: “Most of them have embraced it but some are still trying to understand the app before they key in. But it is an App for taxi operators at the airport. It is their product; it is for their security, safety and comfort. It is also for improved revenues from the taxi operators and for FAAN as well because the automation will block all revenue leakages”, he explained.

On job losses, he said no taxi operator is losing their jobs because they are the same companies that have been onboarded. He said they engaged the cab companies operating at the airport from day one and they have been adequately factored in adding that the innovation will also create more jobs because the taxi companies will be more profitable, buy more cars and employ more drivers.

So far he said they have onboarded over 900 drivers including the existing car hire operators, Uber drivers, Bolt drivers and others on the App.

He said there are no additional charges as the taxi drivers will pay the same N500 per trip to FAAN as they have always done adding that whatever the amount the App bills, the passenger pays to the driver directly.

Regional General Manager FAAN, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, Mohammed Kabir said the Airport is setting the pace in every aspect of airport management.

He also assured that other service experiences at the Abuja airport will be better improved.

