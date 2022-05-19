Deborah: IPCR Sues for Peace, Condemns Killing

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, over alleged blasphemy.

The IPCR called for calm and sue for peaceful co-existence among citizens, noting in a statement that: “We are brothers and sisters, who should be living together as siblings devoid of violence and hate.”

The Institute, however, commended the Sokoto State Government for already taking measures to address the situation,

while still calling on it not to relax or give any chance until peace is restored in the state.

The Institute also appealed for tolerance, insisting that that is the only way peaceful co-existence and harmony can be guaranteed.

The Institute stressed that the country has gone through several challenges, and in this period of electioneering, what Nigeria need more is tolerance and peace if the country must move forward.

The Director-General of the Institute, Dr. Bakut T. Bakut, stated that all hands must be on deck to assist the country to achieve its desired peace, adding that Nigeria cannot afford another difficult circumstance that will further strain the country’s fragile security situation.

Bakut said: “We appeal that our youths should be educated by all stakeholders on the danger of violence and taking laws into their hands, as this will only escalate the present crisis situation.

“Similarly, we also wish to caution promoters of hate and violence to desist from such as Nigeria is not known for fighting interreligious war.

“We, therefore, called on all relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book to serve as deterrent to others who would want to toe such path.”

