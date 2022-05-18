Germain Corporation Trains Stakeholders on Project Financing

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The German International Development Cooperation (GIZ) has embarked on a capacity building training workshop for Local Economic Development (LED) stakeholders in Ogun State.

The training was aimed at building skills of participants on how to identify genuine sources of financing development projects that are beneficial to the masses.

The training, which would be held in nine local government areas of the state and the 10th one at the state level, started with the LED Team in Abeokuta Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the opening of the training for the first set of trainees, the Local Economic Advisor for GIZ, Ogun State, Mr. Sunday Idahosa, said the training would equip LED beneficiaries with what they need to implement masses oriented projects.

He explained that GIZ decided to embark on the training for the LED members in the nine zones in Ogun State in order to improve their capacity to win funds from a number of key donors and funding agencies.

Idahosa said the programme with the theme: ‘Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme-(SEDIN)’, will hold in nine local council areas of the state.

Also speaking, the Consultant for GIZ, Ogun State, Dr. Dare Akerele of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, said the training was meant to build capacity of selected LED beneficiaries to get them acquainted with strategies on how to get funding for masses-oriented projects.

He said: “We are training them to familiarise and update LED members with appropriate and genuine sources or grant and social finance with proven track records.

“We are training them to improve capacity of LED Fora to win funds from a number of key donors and funding agencies. We are training participants with skills and understanding of the basics of grant proposal writing and development for their businesses.

“The training will provide information on grant management for successful project implementation.”

He also explained that the training would afford participants to have more knowledge of the various sources of grants, their status in relations to grant calls, what the donors look for in proposal, why proposal fails, and eligibility criteria, as well as “familiarise themselves with key fundamentals of grant management.”

Idahosa explained that LED Fora consisting of public-private sector and non-governmental organisation (NGO) representatives that are responsible for stimulating and promoting activities aimed at achieving sustainable economic development in a local government area.

