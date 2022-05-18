FG Suspends Accountant General over Alleged Diversion of N80bn

Ndubuisi Francis



The federal government has suspended the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, indefinitely following his arrest on Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged diversion of N80 billion public funds.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, ordered his suspension via a letter dated May 18, 2022.

Contacted, the Special Adviser to the minister on Media and Communications, Mr. Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, confirmed the suspension.

He stated that the suspension was “to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations” against him, in line with Public Service Rules.

According to him, the suspension takes effect from May 18, 2022, adding: “He is suspended without pay and during this period, he is not expected to be at work or have any contact with the office.”

The EFCC had on Monday announced the arrest of the accountant general of the federation.

In a statement, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion( Eighty billion naira only).

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.The companies used in laundering the funds have allegedly been linked to family members and associates of the suspended accountant-general.”

Before his arrest, Idris was reportedly summoned repeatedly for interrogation but he failed to honour the invitations.

President Muhammed Buhari appointed the suspended AGF Idris on June 25, 2015.

He succeeded the former accountant general, Jonah Otunla, who was retired on June 12, 2015.

Idris was reappointed for a second term of four years in June 2019, despite misgivings by labour groups who said the accountant-general should retire after turning 60.

Audit reports from the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAuGF) has over the years consistently indicted his office for various lapses.

A native of Kano State, Idris was born on November 25, 1960, and was until his appointment in 2015 the Director of Finance and Accounts, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

