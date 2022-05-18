EFCC Arrests Ex-Speaker, Patricia Etteh over N287m NDDC Contract

Kingsley Nwezeh



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Patricia Etteh, over her alleged involvement in N287 million contract awarded by the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC).

THISDAY gathered last night that the former Speaker was picked up yesterday evening by the anti-graft agency and is presently undergoing interrogation.

Reliable sources told THISDAY Etteh was answering questions over her involvement in a N287 million solar power street light project in Akwa Ibom State executed by Phil Jin Projects Ltd.

Though she was neither a director nor the contractor, the agency was probing a strange payment of N130 million into her bank account by the contractor.

Further investigation showed that when Etteh was confronted she claimed that she gave a loan to the contractor.

However, the contractor was mobilised with N34 million by the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC) and later received payment that exceeded the contractor sum.

“Immediately after the contract was awarded, the contractor was mobilised with N34 million. Two weeks after, the contractor was paid N253 million which when put together exceeded the contract sum of N240 million.

“Investigation showed that the company sent N130 million to her. When she was asked she said it was a loan she gave to the contractor”, the source said.

“How could you give the contractor, who was overpaid loan? It doesn’t add up”, the source stated.

